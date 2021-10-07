We often think of pumpkin as an ingredient in fall desserts but it also makes tasty main dishes. Pumpkin Alfredo only requires a few ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen. This recipe makes a generous eight servings and is delicious warmed up the next day. Pumpkin is rich in vitamin C and fiber and makes a hearty vegetarian dish.
You will need:
• 12-ounce box Fettuccine pasta or any pasta on hand
• 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
• 2 tablespoons onion, minced
• 1 clove garlic
• 1 cup canned pumpkin (do not use pumpkin pie filling)
• 2 cups cream or milk
• Salt and pepper to taste
• ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Cook the pasta according to package directions and save one cup of the cooking water to thin the sauce if needed.
• Heat the butter or margarine over medium heat in a large saucepan.
• When butter melts add the onion and garlic and cook until soft.
• Add the pumpkin and milk or cream.
• Stir and heat until it thickens slightly.
• Add the Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and stir to combine.
• Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce and thin with the reserved cooking water as needed.
• Top with extra Parmesan cheese and serve immediately
Chopped pistachio nuts, sunflower seeds, or fresh herbs make a tasty garnish.
