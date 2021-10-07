We often think of pumpkin as an ingredient in fall desserts but it also makes tasty main dishes. Pumpkin Alfredo only requires a few ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen. This recipe makes a generous eight servings and is delicious warmed up the next day. Pumpkin is rich in vitamin C and fiber and makes a hearty vegetarian dish.

You will need:

• 12-ounce box Fettuccine pasta or any pasta on hand

• 2 tablespoons butter or margarine

• 2 tablespoons onion, minced

• 1 clove garlic

• 1 cup canned pumpkin (do not use pumpkin pie filling)

• 2 cups cream or milk

• Salt and pepper to taste

• ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Steps:

• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

• Cook the pasta according to package directions and save one cup of the cooking water to thin the sauce if needed.

• Heat the butter or margarine over medium heat in a large saucepan.

• When butter melts add the onion and garlic and cook until soft.

• Add the pumpkin and milk or cream.

• Stir and heat until it thickens slightly.

• Add the Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and stir to combine.

• Toss the cooked pasta in the sauce and thin with the reserved cooking water as needed.

• Top with extra Parmesan cheese and serve immediately

Chopped pistachio nuts, sunflower seeds, or fresh herbs make a tasty garnish.

For more information about healthy cooking, contact Janet Steffens, Purdue Extension Educator in Floyd County at jsteffens@purdue.edu. ServSafe class and exam will be held in Floyd County on Oct. 20. Go to https://cvent.me/9KryK4 for more information or to register.

