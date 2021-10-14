Flat iron steak is a less expensive, lean and tasty cut of meat from the chuck roast. It is about two inches thick and has some fat marbling to add flavor but most of the outer fat is trimmed off.
Cook it on the grill, in the oven, or in a skillet, but do not overcook. Cut steak into strips across the grain and use it for stir-frying or in any recipe that calls for thin slices of beef. While beef contains saturated fat, it is also high in protein, iron, and Vitamin B6.
Try this recipe for Flat Iron Steak Green Bean Stir-Fry for a quick way to season green beans and make a delicious weeknight supper.
Flat Iron Steak Green Bean Stir-Fry
You will need:
• 8 ounces flat iron steak, sliced in ¼-inch slices across the grain
• Two cups fresh green beans, rinsed and cut into bite-sized pieces
• Two cups fresh cauliflower, rinsed and cut into bite-sized pieces
• One cup cherry tomatoes, rinsed and cut in half
• Two tablespoons minced sweet onion
• ½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
• ½ teaspoon garlic powder
• Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Rinse and cut fresh green beans and cauliflower into bite-sized pieces.
• Place two cups of water in a saucepan and bring to a boil.
• Add green beans, onion, salt, and pepper and cook until tender, stirring as needed.
• While green beans are cooking, put one cup of water in a saucepan and bring to a boil.
• Add the fresh cauliflower to the boiling water and cook until tender; drain.
• Put two tablespoons canola oil in a skillet and warm to medium.
• Add the strips of flat iron steak and cook, turning several times, until cooked through.
• Drain the tender green beans and put into skillet with strips of steak; stir to coat beans with pan seasoning from the steak. Add salt and pepper to taste.
• Serve green beans and beef mixture over a bed of fresh cauliflower garnished with cherry tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
Refrigerate any leftovers. Recipe makes eight servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.