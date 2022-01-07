Many of us are winding down from the holidays and looking for easy and healthier meal options. You can fix this tasty breakfast sandwich in about five minutes.
It is high in nutrition and low in saturated fats. Too much saturated fat in your diet can raise harmful LDL cholesterol. According to USDA’s www.myplate.gov/myplate-plan, the average recommended calorie intake for women is 2,000 and the limit for saturated fat is 15 grams. For men, the respective values are 2,500 calories and about 19 grams of saturated fat.
Customize this recipe by combining your favorite whole grain toasted bread with nut butter, honey or preserves, and slices of fresh fruit. This recipe is budget-friendly because you can adapt it to the bread and fruit you have on hand. One tablespoon of nut butter contains less than 2 grams of saturated fat, 2 grams of fiber, and 7 grams of protein, which makes it a good replacement for fatty breakfast meats, muffins, or sweet rolls.
Breakfast sandwich
You will need:
• One slice of your favorite whole grain bread
• One tablespoon nut butter (peanut, almond)
• One tablespoon honey or fruit preserves
• ¼ cup fresh fruit, rinsed and sliced into bite-sized pieces
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Slice the fruit (make sure berries are rinsed well under running water before slicing).
• Toast the bread to a medium brown and let it cool for a few minutes.
• Spread nut butter on the toasted bread.
• Place fruit bites on top.
• Place preserves on top of fruit, or if using honey, drizzle over the top.
This sandwich has approximately 305 calories and is loaded with nutrients and fiber.
Enjoy it at home or wrap it up to take along on your busy day. Remember to refrigerate within two hours because of the cut fruit.