The beautiful ruby red color and sweet taste of cranberry sauce accents holiday meals like nothing else. It is popular throughout the holidays for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and leftovers. Canned cranberry sauce is tasty but contains a lot of sugar. A healthier version is homemade with fresh cranberries, oranges, apple, and less sugar.
Cranberries are full of antioxidants that fight cancer and heart disease. They also contain Vitamins C and E. The following recipe has been a family favorite since I can remember. My grandmother used to grind the berries and fruit in her manual meat grinder. Today we use food processors or one of the more powerful blenders. Make this recipe several days ahead to start your own family tradition.
Fresh Cranberry Sauce
You will need:
• One bag of fresh cranberries (approximately two cups)
• One medium orange
• One medium apple
• 3/4 cup sugar
• Dash of salt (optional)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Rinse the cranberries in a large strainer and discard any that look brown or soft.
• Scrub the orange and pat dry. Do not remove the rind but cut a thin slice off both stem ends. Cut into six pieces.
• Rinse and peel the apple; discard the peelings, cut into quarters and remove stem, core, and seeds.
• Place the prepared orange and apple in a food processor and process until coarsely chopped.
• Add the rinsed and sorted cranberries and process just until the mixture is the size of small peas.
• Stir in sugar and salt with a spoon.
• Pour the cranberry sauce into a glass container, cover and refrigerate overnight.
• Taste cranberry sauce the next day and stir in more sugar if the mixture is too tart. (1/4 to ½ cup)
This recipe makes about eight ½-cup servings. Keep cranberry sauce refrigerated and serve cold.
Holiday Cooking Tips: Many home cooks will be preparing large amounts of food during the holidays. Remember to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold for food safety. Do not thaw food at room temperature and refrigerate within two hours of cooking.
