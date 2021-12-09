For more information about using your electric programmable pressure cooker (Instant Pot or similar), register for Cooking under Pressure, Dec. 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office. Cost: $10 per person covers recipes and samples of food cooked in class. Call Purdue Extension Office at (812) 948-5470 to register.