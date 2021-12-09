With temperatures dipping, we are all looking for ways to add warmth and ease to our meals. If you are cooking for one or a crowd, homemade soup is the perfect solution.
USDA My Plate suggests we eat five servings of fruit and vegetables each day to have a healthy diet. This recipe is a good step toward a healthier diet because it provides the vegetables you need for daily vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
The flavor secret is letting the soup cook on a low heat while you wrap gifts or watch the game. Combine it with whole grain crackers or crusty hot bread and salad for an easy nutritious meal.
This recipe is versatile and budget-friendly because you can substitute foods on hand. It is a good way to use small amounts of fresh vegetables or even leftovers.
Add your favorite herb and spices, smile when you get compliments, and say it is your secret recipe. Make this soup in a slow cooker or electric pressure cooker if desired, and follow manufacturer directions for cooking safely.
Hearty Homemade Soup
You will need:
• ½ medium onion, finely chopped
• 2 stalks celery cut into ½-inch pieces
• One 32-ounce container broth (any flavor) or four bouillon cubes
• One 15-ounce can diced tomatoes (optional)
• One to two cups cooked or raw lean meat (vegetarians can use beans)
• Two packages frozen soup vegetables or three cups fresh vegetables on hand, chopped into bite-sized pieces.
• Two tablespoons oil
• Salt and pepper to taste (one teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper, optional)
• Herbs and spices (add your favorites)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Add oil, chopped onion, and celery to a medium pot and heat on the stovetop on medium heat, stirring until onion and celery are soft.
• If using raw meat, brown meat in the pot with the cooked onion and celery.
• Add the broth or bouillon cubes (if using bouillon, add four cups water)
• Add diced tomatoes (if desired, optional)
• Bring ingredients to a boil and then turn the heat down and let ingredients simmer for 30 to 45 minutes. Check and stir to keep from sticking to pan.
• Add frozen or fresh vegetables, and cooked beans (to substitute in place of meat), add salt and pepper, and stir.
• Add your favorite herbs and spices. (optional)
• Bring soup to a boil and then turn heat to low and simmer for one hour. If you need to serve soup as soon as possible, cook at a higher temperature.
Soup is ready to serve when all ingredients are cooked and broth has thickened slightly.
This recipe provides eight to 10 servings. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to three days. Freeze the soup in portions within two days if you used leftover cooked meat or vegetables.
