People often ask how to cook chicken breasts so they are juicy and flavorful. This can be a challenge because chicken breasts are low in fat and can become dry when cooked too long.
Searing and roasting does the trick. Roasted chicken is easy and is a good substitute for rotisserie chicken that is often very salty. The great thing about roasting your own chicken is that you know exactly what ingredients go into the preparation. Roasted chicken is excellent as a “planned over” which means to cook extra to add to pasta, rice, tacos, or sandwiches later in the week.
The secret to juicy roasted chicken is using a light coating of flour or crumbs and seasonings and browning the chicken on the stovetop in an oven-safe skillet in canola or olive oil.
To provide extra flavor, add a small amount of butter to the skillet at the end of browning if desired. There are a variety of seasonings like lemon-pepper, Italian, garlic and herb, taco, and Greek to make your chicken taste different from meal to meal.
Use bone-in or boneless chicken breasts but remember that boneless chicken cooks faster. To get just the right amount of doneness use an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken and cook the chicken to 165 degrees F. Note: Use meat thermometer near the end of cooking and do not leave in the meat throughout cooking. Low-cost meat thermometers are available at most grocery stores.
Roasted Chicken Breasts with Herbs
You will need:
Note: Amounts listed are for two to three chicken breasts.
• Two (or more) chicken breasts for each person (one for today and extras for later)
• One cup all-purpose flour
• ½ to ¾ cup canola or olive oil
• ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper (adjust to your taste)
• Herbs and seasonings (use your favorites)
• An instant-read thermometer
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
• Put oil in an oven-safe skillet and warm to medium high on top of stove.
• Place flour, salt, pepper, and seasonings in medium bowl and stir gently until combined.
• Remove the chicken from store packaging being careful not to drip any raw juices around the kitchen. Do not rinse the chicken as rinsing can cause cross-contamination on kitchen surfaces and may lead to food-borne illness.
• Use tongs to place chicken pieces in the bowl with flour and seasoning and turn until well coated.
• Use tongs to put the chicken pieces in the heated skillet and brown chicken about five minutes on each side or until medium brown.
• Place the oven-safe skillet containing browned chicken in the oven.
• Cooking time will vary depending on the size of the meat and if it is boneless or bone-in. Allow about 20-30 minutes in the oven for smaller boneless chicken breasts and about an hour for bone-in meat. Remove from oven and test with meat thermometer before serving. It will take about 10 seconds for the thermometer to register. If the temperature is lower than 165 degrees return the chicken to the oven and continue to roast until the temperature is correct. Wash and sanitize the thermometer after each use. Always wash hands, counters, and utensils after handling raw poultry or meat to prevent foodborne illness.
Baked potatoes or oven-roasted vegetables make an easy side dish for roasted chicken as they can cook at the same time in the oven.
