Thanksgiving will be here in just a few weeks and the cooks in your family are probably planning the menu now. For many, this may be the largest meal they cook all year, which leaves plenty of chances for food-handling mistakes that could cause food-borne illness. Every year one in six people in the U.S. gets sick from food-borne illness.
Raw turkey may contain salmonella and campylobacter, harmful pathogens that are destroyed by proper handling and cooking. Leaving leftovers out too long or not being careful to clean cooking and serving surfaces can lead to other types of illnesses. For more information on how to prepare and serve a safe Thanksgiving meal, go to USDA.gov. Following are five tips from USDA to help make your feast a safe one:
1. Don’t wash the turkey or any raw meat before cooking it. Washing raw meat can cause bacteria to spread up to three feet away. Cooking meat to the proper temperature kills any bacteria that may be present, so washing meat and poultry is not necessary.
2. Defrost food in the refrigerator, using the cold-water method, or the microwave. Never leave meat or other food at room temperature to thaw. Use the refrigerator to thaw turkey. It will take 24 hours for every 5 pounds of turkey to thaw in the refrigerator. See USDA.gov for more details about thawing.
3. Use a meat thermometer to determine if the turkey is cooked. Check in the inner part of the thigh, the inner part of the wing, and the thickest part of the breast. The thermometer should read 165° F in all three places. Using a thermometer is the best way to tell if the turkey is cooked to a safe temperature, but is not overdone.
4. Don’t store food outdoors, even if it’s cold. One reason is that animals, wild and domestic, can get into food and contaminate it. Another reason is that temperatures may vary and food may heat up to the danger zone (over 40° F) where bacteria grows quickly.
5. Leftovers are good in the refrigerator for up to four days. Cut the turkey off the bones and refrigerate within two hours of taking it out of the oven. Freeze what you won’t use within four days for up to four months. After four months, turkey will still be safe but may dry out and lose flavor.
Turkey Roasting Recipe
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Set the oven temperature to no lower than 325°F.
• Be sure the turkey is completely thawed (40°F).
• Set the turkey in a large pan and remove it from its packaging but do not rinse.
• Remove the neck and giblets bag from inside the bird and refrigerate them in a clean plastic bag for making gravy.
• Sprinkle ½-tablespoon salt and ½-teaspoon pepper inside the cavity. To add flavor put a quartered onion, a sliced orange or fresh thyme and sage inside the cavity.
• Place the turkey, breast side up, on a wire rack in a shallow roasting pan 2 to 2 ½ inches deep. Brush the skin with unsalted butter or olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
• Add ½-cup water to the bottom of the pan.
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap after handling the raw turkey.
• Place a tent of aluminum foil over the turkey breast for the first hour and then remove it to allow browning.
• Cook the stuffing in a casserole dish. The turkey and stuffing will both cook faster and more evenly if cooked separately. If you do stuff the turkey, the temperature of the turkey and the stuffing should both register a safe minimum temperature of 165°F on your thermometer.
• Let the bird rest for 20 minutes before carving to allow some of the juices to be absorbed into the meat. This will make the turkey juicier and easier to carve.
• Cooking time will vary according to the weight of your turkey. Use the cooking chart at USDA.gov to determine how long your turkey should cook.
• Save the turkey drippings to make gravy.
Quick cooking idea
For faster cooking, you can spatchcock the turkey, which is a fancy name for removing the backbone and laying the turkey out flat on the roasting pan. You can ask to have your turkey spatchcocked if you order it at a meat market. You can roast a 12-pound spatchcocked turkey at 450°F in approximately 70 minutes. The same rules apply, as the turkey is safe to eat when your thermometer registers 165°F in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast.
