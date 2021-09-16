Fresh local apples show up in groceries and farmers’ markets in the fall. They are brimming with flavor, juice, and nutrients.
A medium apple has only about 95 calories and 4 grams of fiber toward your daily goal of 25 grams of fiber. Apples are high in Vitamin C and Potassium. Because of the fiber content, apples help with regularity and aid in balancing blood sugars. They are a healthy snack for anyone and can be part of a meal plan in a diabetic diet.
Crisp baked apple chips are fun for the whole family to prepare. Always wash hands first, and rinse fresh fruit under running water and pat dry. Adults can slice apples into 1/8 inch slices and children can place the slices on a baking sheet and dust with the sugar and cinnamon mixture.
Crisp Apple Chips
You will need:
• Two medium apples, rinsed and patted dry (Gala, Fuji, Honey Crisp, or any sweet apple)
• 1½ Tablespoons sugar (optional)
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Steps:
• Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and dry on a clean towel.
• Preheat the oven to 220 degrees.
• Rinse the apples under running water and pat dry.
• Use a cutting board and sharp knife to slice the apples into 1/8-inch slices.
• Use a paring knife or apple corer to remove the center of each slice.
• Place each apple slice on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper to keep them from sticking. If you do not have parchment paper, substitute aluminum foil.
• Shake the sugar and cinnamon together in a small jar.
• Dust the apple slices with the mixture.
Place the baking sheet with apple slices in preheated oven and bake for one hour. Check crispness by removing one apple chip from the oven for three minutes and testing for crispness. If the slice is not crisp, continue baking the apples for an additional hour.
Move apple chips onto a cooling rack until cool and store in an airtight container for up to three days.
This recipe makes 12 to 14 apple chips.
