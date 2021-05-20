Nutrition experts suggest the best way to have a healthy diet is to “eat a rainbow” of vegetable colors.
Fresh homegrown vegetables are available in a variety of colors in our community at farmer’s markets and groceries. This is a perfect time of year to add color, nutrients, and fresh flavors to meals by sautéing a mix of vegetables.
Sautéing is different from frying because it uses just enough healthy oil to keep food from sticking to the hot pan. Add a little lemon juice or fresh herbs, like dill or basil, for a pop of flavor.
Herbs grow quickly outdoors this time of year and grow well indoors in pots in a sunny window. Herbs can be expensive at the grocery and it is handy to pick a few herb leaves from the garden or a pot and mince them for summer dishes.
Check the refrigerator for small amounts of leftover veggies to add to this Summer Veggie Sauté recipe. Using foods on hand is one of the best ways to save money on your food budget.
Summer Veggie Sauté
You will need:
1 cup broccoli florets cut into bite-sized pieces
½ cup sweet bell pepper chopped into small pieces
1 cup yellow squash cut into 1/4” slices
1 cup zucchini squash cut into ¼” slices
½ cup mushrooms, sliced
1 tablespoon fresh dill, rinsed and cut into small pieces
2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
Juice of ½ lemon (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse all vegetables well under running water and pat dry with a clean towel.
Cut vegetables into bite-sized pieces on a cutting board.
Put oil in a medium skillet and heat until oil is warm.
Add all vegetables and stir lightly until tender.
Add dill to vegetable mixture and stir.
Drizzle lemon juice over vegetables and serve immediately.
Refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
This recipe serves four or double it to serve a larger group.
