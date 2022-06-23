JEFFERSONVILLE — There's a chorus of barks, purrs and meows that greets anyone entering a kennel area at the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter.
They belong to the cats and dogs filling the shelter who are all looking for a new, forever home.
The facility is full and the hope is people in the community can step up and adopt or foster some of the pets.
"So this summer in particular seems to be a lot busier than the previous couple summers," said shelter director Sarah Green. "Even before (COVID) it seems we are getting a lot more puppies and kittens and a lot more owner surrenders."
Typically the shelter asks for help when it comes to adopting cats, but not normally for dogs, too.
"We're staying full," she said. "We are kind neck and neck with cats and dogs."
Although the shelter is in Jeffersonville, it serves all of Clark County. The full-time staff members, including Animal Control Officers, work around the clock to care for the animals.
The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It's open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. Located at 201 Willinger Lane, the building is clean, open and as comfortable as possible for the pets.
There are two large fenced-in areas for dogs to play in and get some exercise. The goal, as always, is to get these animals into loving homes.
Green said the shelter is seeing more litters of kittens and dogs being surrendered with puppies. During COVID, like human health care providers, some veterinarians were not performing elective procedures, including spaying and neutering animals.
"People are (also) having money problems from COVID, those kinds of things," she said. "We are starting to see the repercussions from it now."
Summer time has always been a higher volume time for kittens in the shelter and the season is also a time when dogs tend to get out, too.
The maximum capacity at the shelter is 50 dog kennels and space for 175 cats, including litters of kittens.
"It's not just how many kennels we have," she said. "It's our staffing (too.)"
Green said there are two full-time kennel attendants and five who work part-time. The workload for employees is vast, which is why the help from volunteers is encouraged and appreciated.
One way people can help is to offer to foster animals at the shelter. It clears up space within the kennels and also allows younger animals, like kittens, a safe environment to live in.
Those who can't foster or adopt are able to donate items. Anything cat-related is always needed and can be given to people fostering the pets.
Over the past couple of years the shelter hasn't had to euthanize any animals due to spacing issues. Adoptions are always encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.