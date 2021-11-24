JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville bar owner was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges after a yearlong investigation by the Indiana State Police Special Investigations Section, Indiana Department of Revenue and the Indiana Excise Police.
A news release Wednesday afternoon from Indiana State Police said that in October 2020, Detective Tim Denby, with the Indiana State Police Special Investigations Section, was contacted by the Indiana Department of Revenue about possible illegal activities by the owner and operator of Johnny D’s Bar on East Maple Street in Jeffersonville. The information stemmed from alleged underreported income and underpaid taxes over multiple years by the establishment, the news release said.
As a result of the investigation, Detective Denby requested and was granted an arrest warrant for William Longwell, 59, the owner and operator of Johnny D’s. Longwell was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Clark County Jail.
Longwell is charged with the following:
• Corrupt Business Influence (Racketeering) — Level 5 Felony
• Theft (four counts) — Level 6 Felony
• Failure to Remit Indiana Sales Tax (four counts) — Level 6 Felony
• Tax Evasion — Level 6 Felony
• Perjury — Level 6 Felony
Detective Denby was assisted by investigators with the Department of Revenue and the Excise Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.