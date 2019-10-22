JEFFERSONVILLE — At an often tense meeting filled with exchanges of personal barbs between council members, the Jeffersonville City Council on Monday voted to table a resolution to renew the city's Urban Enterprise Zone for the next five years. The UEZ's governing body, the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association, also would be affected.
The decision was made in an 8-1 vote, with Dustin White being the lone dissenter. White, who brought the resolution before the council, noted that the renewal is behind schedule relative to other cycles, of which there have been four.
"The 2014 resolution was done in May," White said. "We are late in the game. We're at the 11th hour."
But the halting of the vote came amid a push by JUEA members to allow them to give a presentation to the council next month. While White did summarize a list of the association's duties and accomplishments, JUEA executive director Nathan Pruitt said he wants to be as thorough as possible in order to show the full value of the entity.
"It'll be much more detailed," Pruitt said of the pending presentation. "Dustin spoke to a lot of them tonight, but he only got up to 14 or 15. There's a bunch. We'd like to just give them more information. It shows the true value."
Pruitt said he hopes to make the presentation at the Nov. 18 council meeting, five days after the JUEA meets. He also spoke of solidifying the purpose of the association by updating the bylaws, which he said could be finalized in time for the meeting. Part of those updates would include neighborhood liaisons to communicate better with the surrounding community.
"Communication is key," Pruitt said. "As the executive director, I'm a collaborative person. I like to communicate with people, and I think there's an opportunity to do that here — to make it more formal and define those parameters that were never defined in the past. This is a great opportunity to set all of that."
Ron Ellis, who was recently appointed to the JUEA, said he plans on supporting the renewal, though he would like to see "upgrades" to its operations, particularly when it comes to transparency.
"I just want to see the necessary upgrades so that we don't get in a situation like we're in now," he said. "After talking to different council members, I think the majority of the council is in favor of having the UEZ. They still want the benefits. When we don't feel like we've got a hang of what we can do better, that was the reason for the tabling."
The "situation" referred to by Ellis is the legal battle currently happening between the JUEA and Alan Muncy's company arc, which plans to develop a parking lot at the corner of Spring and Market streets. Since a tax credit that would provide the JUEA with $450,000 over a 10-year period has been denied by the city council multiple times, the JUEA believes the deal should be considered "null and void." A judge will now decide the fate of the project, as mitigation has failed.
To White, the delay in voting is a political tactic to allow a ruling to be made on the project before a vote on renewal is taken up by the council. Whether or not some council members will support the renewal, he said, is dependent on the fate of the project.
"Today you saw what this renewal is all about — they're waiting to see what's going to happen with the Spring and Market project instead of thinking about the big picture," White said. "That's why I encouraged everybody to think about the big picture and who it would affect... This was just a resolution to extend a state program. It should have never been political. That should have been a 30-second vote. But there are these outside things that people are fighting for that are holding up this council from doing the right thing."
As far as transparency goes, White said he, too, would like to codify that aspect of the JUEA's relationship with the council, even including a clause in the resolution that calls for a financial and project report from the JUEA's executive director.
"Yes, it's non-binding, but we have a member of the council that's appointed to the board, and we appoint three people," he said. "We can require the council appointment to give a yearly report, a quarterly report or a monthly report. Whatever we want to satisfy transparency, let's satisfy it. Let's move on with this great program."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.