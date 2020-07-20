JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville City Council has approved the first installment of about $552,000 needed to outfit and maintain more than 60 police body cameras over the next five years.
After time for a public hearing on the matter at the start of the regular council meeting Monday, the board approved an ordinance for additional appropriation that included the capital lease payment of $167,300. The measure passed first and second readings at the July 6 meeting.
The department began a testing phase in early May with 10 cameras. It is expected to transition to the fuller program in August. A contract with the company was approved in June by the Jeffersonville Board of Public Works and Safety and includes two additional upgrades over the next five years.
“I will tell you it’s very important,” Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said Monday before the council meeting. “Our police officers want to police with that extra eye ... that is going to be able to tell what happened, what occurred when a situation is evolving very rapidly.”
It won’t be the first time Jeffersonville police have used body cameras, but the department was among many that had to halt programs in 2016 to comply with a new state law that required more stringent rules for storage and redaction. Many departments did not have the funding to keep the footage for the mandatory six months or the capability to redact people from view.
The department has gone through other trials with cameras since then, but Kavanaugh said he feels the one they’ll be implementing in August provides for a much more streamlined system. The cameras themselves are automatically activated in certain situations, such as if an officer draws a weapon, as the News and Tribune previously reported.
Proponents say this technology is important because it ensures the camera gets turned on even in fast-developing situations.
“So we’re taking it out of the officers’ individual hands to activate the camera,”Kavanaugh said. “So if the officer gets involved in something, somebody runs up on the officer’s car, things are evolving quick, that’s going to be kicking it on.
“The officer just has to do his or her job and the cameras are going to be getting kicked on and that’s what we all want.”
The technology also includes metadata that links a dispatch call to its recording. Previously, officers would have to add that data themselves.
“We’re in a much better place and we’re able to capture the things we want to capture,” Kavanaugh said. “And we’re in the position we want to be in for public safety here in Jeffersonville.”
