JEFFERSONVILLE — More than a year of work has come to an end for the largest public infrastructure project in Jeffersonville.
Jeff Digs cost the city $20.9 million and it corrects the downtown Combined Sewer Overflow issues. The project started Feb. 17, 2021 and ended Oct. 10.
The project separated the the drainage pipes and the sewage pipes. In the past, when the city had heavy rains, the rain and sewage drained into the Ohio River.
“It's a project that takes loss forward for the next 50 years,” said Moore at at the Wednesday presentation. “Our city could not have continued to grow unless we got this project done.”
Moore said that without the project, the Environmental Protection Agency would not have approved new permits for any new growth in the city.
The project route is about a mile and a half and goes from Wall Street through Spring, 7th and south Wall Street. Digging reached up to 25 feet at some places during the project.
“…To get this project done without raising sewer rates on the residents of Jeff was unbelievable,” Moore said. “When we came in everybody said you've got to raise sewer rates. We're not going to raise sewer rates anymore so as to get a $21-million project complete.”
This project is expected to fix many of the issues the downtown area experienced with flooding.
“Mother Nature is always going to be around and Mother Nature is always going to create challenges,” Moore said. “But a lot of the problems people have had in Jeffersonville, especially downtown in areas that are referred to as a bowl sometimes, those issues have now been addressed.”
The city has hosted a website called jeffdigs.net and will keep residents up to date. Residents can sign up for text and email updates so they can be notified as soon as updates are released.
“You don't see that $21 million back here, but I promise you it's in the ground,” Moore said.
