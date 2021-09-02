The Jeffersonville Farmers Market will be at Warder Park this Saturday due to the Abbey Road on the River festival at Big Four Station.
There will be live music at Warder Park from 9 a.m. to noon by The Goats playing your favorite pop, indie rock, and country classics. Next Saturday, Sept. 11, the Farmers Market returns to Big Four. Warder Park is located in the 100 block of East Court Avenue in Downtown Jeffersonville at the corner of Court Avenue and Spring Street.
