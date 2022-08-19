JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore announced Friday that the City of Jeffersonville will receive an additional $5 million in funding from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for the expansion of the wastewater treatment facility.
The IEDC had already committed $5 million for the $45.4 million project that will double the capacity of the facility to better serve the growing east end of the city including the River Ridge Commerce Center.
“This is exciting news for the city. I’m thankful to the IEDC for supporting this project,” said Moore. “We’ve been working hard to secure funding from various sources outside the city so we can make this expansion happen without placing a burden on the city’s coffers. A $10-million gift from the IEDC goes a long way in helping make that happen.”
Other funding sources for the project include River Ridge, Clark County and the State of Indiana.
