The Jeffersonville High School Cheerleaders attended National Cheerleading Association Nationals Feb. 9-13 in Orlando, Florida, and their Game Day routine tied for 11th place.
The Cheerleaders want to thank all of those who donated to make this trip possible. Among those who helped make the trip possible: The Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1537; Ham Hed, LLC; Jeffersonville FOP Lodge 100; Dr. Rita Fleming- State Representative District 71; A Cleaning Pear; Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore; Apex Trailer Service & Sales; Squeaky Clean Windows; Sampan; Global Waste Solutions; PMC-Regional Hospital; Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1832; Pam Hall, Principal of Jeffersonville High School; Larry Owens, Athletic Director of Jeffersonville High School, and Jeffersonville High School Football Boosters and team.
The cheerleaders also raised funds by hosting competitions, Kiddie Clinic, and other fundraisers.
The coaching staff consists of Stephanie Niemi, Head Coach JHS Cheer; Megan Fallon, Assistant Coach JHS Cheer; Kelsey Mullkin, Assistant Coach JHS Cheer; Jenna Flaten, Assistant Coach JHS Cheer; JHS Cheer Boosters.
