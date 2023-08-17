Jeffersonville High School Class of 1963 held a 60-year reunion Aug. 12 at the Radisson in Clarksville. From left, first row, seated, are Bonnie Zollman Cecil, Sharon Burns Apple, Carolyn Carlberg Downing, Alvetta Slaughter Bryant, Doris Miller-Hicks, Roberta King Hall, Dorothy Adams Zollman and Gloria Keehn Williams. Second row, standing, are Wayne Stanley, Mike Fischer, Don Armstrong, Don Barry. John Hall, John Gothbrath, Carl Whelan, Frank Shaw, Larry Estes, Dan Wibbles, Randy Price, Buzz Story, Walt Prentice, Kenny Gibson and Larry Williams.
Jeff High Class of 1963 reunion
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Silver Creek High School's new stadium, fields named after Hunter Station Pizza
- UPDATE: Special prosecutor to handle investigation after former sheriff's house searched
- Miss Harvest Homecoming queens crowned
- Pedestrian killed in New Albany crash
- Peggy's Place under new ownership, changes location
- KidStuff Sale coming back to Southern Indiana
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Pirates look to pick up where they left off
- Providence Class of '74 to honor staff, students 50 years after school nearly closes
- Louisville-based manufacturer to invest $54.5M in Scottsburg
- New Albany High School Hall of Fame class announced
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.