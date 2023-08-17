Jeff High 60 year reunion

8x10

Jeffersonville High School Class of 1963 held a 60-year reunion Aug. 12 at the Radisson in Clarksville. From left, first row, seated, are Bonnie Zollman Cecil, Sharon Burns Apple, Carolyn Carlberg Downing, Alvetta Slaughter Bryant, Doris Miller-Hicks, Roberta King Hall, Dorothy Adams Zollman and Gloria Keehn Williams. Second row, standing, are Wayne Stanley, Mike Fischer, Don Armstrong, Don Barry. John Hall, John Gothbrath, Carl Whelan, Frank Shaw, Larry Estes, Dan Wibbles, Randy Price, Buzz Story, Walt Prentice, Kenny Gibson and Larry Williams.

Trending Video