JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville High School will move to virtual learning this week due to staff absences, according to a statement released by the Greater Clark County School Corp. on Sunday afternoon. The absences were due, in part, to quarantines related to exposure to someone with COVID-19.
The statement read: “Due to the number of staff absences, Jeffersonville High School will be moving into virtual learning for the week of August 17-21. A total of 17 staff members are scheduled to be out. Four of those are quarantined due to contact with an exposed student or staff member at JHS. The others are unrelated to those quarantines.”
