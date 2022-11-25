JEFFERSONVILLE — Students are banding together to raise awareness for every type of cancer at Jeffersonville High School.
Ribbons from Heaven is an awareness campaign that the student council at the high school started for Heaven Williams, a sophomore who was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 12.
Every year, the school chooses one student to support, this year they chose Heaven.
Heaven was treated with chemotherapy for three years after her diagnosis and still lives with her brain tumor.
This campaign is to raise awareness for all types of cancer and show everyone that every type of cancer matters and that there is not one that is greater than the other.
“It is also to show that you can still live the same life as any other kid with the disease,” Heaven said. “I take all honors and AP classes, but I have a brain tumor that I will have for the the rest of my life.”
The council had been making ribbons for each type of cancer to give to students to wear. They want the students to wear the ribbon of what cancer has impacted their life.
“Everyone can wear the ribbons that represent the cancer that has impacted their life,” said Natalie Woods, the student council sponsor. “Even though if you don’t have it, you probably know somebody who has.”
When Heaven was being treated for her tumor, she said the first dosage did not work and they had to increase the amount she had to take. She ended up being on two different types of chemotherapy.
She had to go through chemo every other week and take pills three days a week every six hours.
After all of her treatment, the doctors looked into removing the tumor. They found out if they removed the tumor, it would take away Heaven’s eyesight and her ability to speak, so they could not remove it.
“We couldn’t surgically remove it,” Heaven said. “Also with the chemo we couldn’t remove it all the way because it’s just in that part of my brain.”
She also lives with seizures from the tumor, but has been medicated for them. Heaven has a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) done on her brain every six months, but as time goes on and as her condition improves, the MRI will be once a year.
Heaven had experienced bullying during her fight with cancer.
“Through middle school, I heard that I’m going to die from this,” Heaven said. “At the time I was still young, so of course I got upset about it and cried.”
Despite the bullying, she kept fighting.
“But now it’s the fact that I see that I went through that (cancer),” Heaven said. “The other person didn’t, he didn’t go through anything. But instead I was the one who actually fought it, I was the one who beat it.”
Because of her journey with cancer, Heaven has become an inspiration to her classmates.
“I just think you (Heaven) are very inspiring to be going through all of this and still be in all of the honors and AP classes,” said Alayna Williams, a junior and student council member. “I’m in the honors and AP classes and I feel like I’m struggling but you’re doing it easily with cancer going through all of that and you’re very inspiring.”
There will be another student returning to the high school for their freshman year who had a brain tumor removed in August.
“Her brain tumor removal has impacted speech and fine motor skills,” said Pam Hall, Jeffersonville high school principal. “We do have a handful of students who are cuttingly fighting a battle with tumors and cancer. We do have some who are long-term survivors of childhood leukemia.”
This campaign is to raise awareness for all types of cancer so there is no fundraiser associated with it. But Heaven said if anyone would like to donate, they should donate to Norton’s Children’s Hospital.
“I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon, I really don’t,” Heaven said. “Even if I do get it again, even if it does grow, I plan on just staying strong and staying on the right path. Taking it as a lesson instead of taking it something that powers me down.”
