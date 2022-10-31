JEFFERSONVILLE — More than 100 students are engaging in community service through a club at Jeffersonville High School, whether that is organizing blood drives, collecting donations for students in need or recycling in classrooms.
Jeffersonville High School’s InterACT Club is bringing students together to serve their school and community. The student-led club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Clark County.
Jessica Lacobee, the club’s sponsor and English teacher at Jeffersonville High School, said the school’s InterACT chapter is possibly the largest in the state. The club has 107 active members.
“We do not keep inactive members, so it’s not just a number on a sheet,” she said. “They are all actively involved in different committees.”
InterACT features a large variety of committees that carry out initiatives to help fellow students and the broader community. The students have collected food and clothing for those in need, and one of the initiatives includes a student crisis fund.
Lacobee started InterACT in 2016 with about 20 students at Riverside Middle School, and it eventually grew to about 80 kids. The club remained at Riverside for four years before the pandemic hit, and after a two-year hiatus, it relaunched last year at the high school.
“I think we were successful last year in saying, yes, it’s been a tough time, but we can overcome that and get back to a sense of pride, and part of that is to be service-minded,” she said. “You have a lot more pride when you take ownership of the campus and the issues that need to be solved here.”
Jeffersonville High School seniors Sophia Reese and Connor Seifried are co-presidents of the InterACT Club. Reese is the chair of the recycling committee.
“We take out everybody’s recycling — all the teachers, the copy rooms,” she said. “You don’t realize how much recycling there is until you get through it all. We’re actually on a bag shortage right now because we’ve taken out so much the bags can’t keep up.”
The club is a valuable experience that is more than just a resume booster, and everyone has a role, Reese said.
“There's there’s so much responsibility and it’s divvied out to so many people,” she said. “Everyone has a role, and you can tell they have that leadership and responsibility. You can tell they’re an InterACT kid.”
Seifried is chair of the fundraising committee, and he has been involved with InterACT since seventh grade.
The organization has allowed him to interact with community partners to raise money for projects and build bonds with fellow students.
“When I joined in 7th grade, I had some friends in it, so it was kind of a way to be with them every now and then, and those bonds just got strengthened over the years, and it’s enriching,” he said.
Shviti Thacker, is vice president of InterACT and member of the recycling committee. The club is a “reminder that volunteering doesn’t have to be all work,” she said.
“It’s fun for me,” she said. “Whenever I involve myself, obviously it is a lot of work and everyone is held accountable and plays their part in the club, but I always end up having so much fun, and it makes it worth all the work we put into it.”
Lacobee’s daughter, Bre Lacobee Barfield, is a senior at Jeffersonville High School who has been involved with the organization since eighth grade. She is involved with several committees, including the blood drive committee.
She has helped out with a number of blood drives in partnership with the American Red Cross, including a student drive last week at Jeffersonville High School.
“Especially with my peers, as we’re hitting the age to where we can actually donate blood. I often go around and tell my friends I think it would be smart if all of us went and donated blood together,” she said.
Ichsah Maginn is the club's secretary and co-chair of the “sunshine” committee, a group focused on camaraderie and lifting morale at the school. The group has hosted community events such as a Bingo night and drive-in movie night.
“I just moved here last year in the middle of the year, so it definitely allowed me to make a lot more connections, because I think without it, I probably wouldn’t have known a lot of the people that I know right now,” she said. “It’s also allowed me to more out there and express myself.”
Abigayle Hammack, a junior at Jeffersonville High School, is a self-described “tree-hugger” who plays a large role in the recycling committee.
“We didn’t have any form of recycling at all — it was just trash — but now that InterACT got this little committee running, students run it, so it’s not inconveniencing anyone,” she said.
Anijah Shackleford, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, is involved with several InterACT committees, and she has found a “strong sense of community,” she said.
“It’s been a very inviting and welcoming community, and there’s a lot of different projects that we work on together that really makes me feel proud of our community,” she said.
InterACT is focused on skills such as leadership, problem solving and marketing. For example, the students helped organize a previously “unmanageable" clothes closet at the school, Lacobee said.
“We’ve got kids who are just organizationally-minded that took over that task, so I think they used those leadership skills they learned in InterACT to apply when there’s a problem, let’s see how we would solve this problem,” she said.
Members of the local Rotary Club chapter are InterACT’s “biggest cheerleaders,” and they often collaborate on initiatives such as donation drives, Lacobee said.
“They’re so supportive of whatever we do here, and then when they do something, we chime in and say, let’s do it at a student level, so it’s a really good working relationship.”
Lacobee said the team at InterACT is her “pride and joy,” and the group is a “community inside a community.”
“So I think that it teaches them to lean on each other to solve problems, and then obviously to be service-minded, because I think a lot of kids don’t think that they can make a difference in different realms of the world,” she said.
“They have big ideas, but there’s usually a way to implement those ways on a campus-level to make a difference, whether it’s raising money to help kids who go into foster care or a food closet for kids whose families are enduring a food shortage,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.