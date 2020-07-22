JEFFERSONVILLE — In-person instruction will be delayed by a week at Jeffersonville High School after a staff member who had been inside the school building tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from Greater Clark County Schools, students will begin the school year with virtual learning from July 29 to Aug. 4, and in-person instruction is scheduled to begin Aug. 5. Some staff members have quarantined due to possible exposure to the individual who tested positive, and the delay will allow for extended contact tracing.
The district worked in collaboration with Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, who recommended the delay. Other schools in Greater Clark are scheduled to open July 29 for in-person instruction.
“If something changes, we will let the community know, but right now, other schools in the district start the 29th,” Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said. "Frankly, this may be the new normal for how have to do school for a while, and that’s just the way it is.”
The school conducted deep cleaning at the building after the individual tested positive. Cleaning efforts involving electrostatic spraying and disinfecting all surfaces throughout the building will occur on a regular basis to minimize the risk, according to the district’s statement.
According to Laughner, the district is “taking every precaution” if someone who has been inside a school building tests positive for COVID-19, and the administration aims to be proactive in addressing these types of situations. Between six to eight people are quarantined, he said.
“Several staff members could have been exposed and are having to quarantine,” he said. “Instead of starting the school year off with substitutes having to start their classes, we would rather do eLearning the first week, so when we start in-person instruction the teachers will be there for it.”
Yazel said he feels delaying the start of classes at Jeffersonville High School is the “wise decision” at this time.
“We recommend the delay while we’re evaluating the situation and making sure anyone who needs to quarantine have fully gone through the quarantine period,” Yazel said.
Yazel said the district has responded appropriately to the situation, and it is important to “err on the side of caution” to make sure there has not been further exposure and further risk.
“Hopefully all staff have been in the quarantine process as they needed to be — I think that’s the key,” Yazel said.
The district has also canceled the Jeffersonville High School freshman orientation scheduled for Monday, July 27 — counselors will instead create a virtual orientation.
There will be drive-thru options for breakfasts and lunches at the start of school — the school will provide details at a later date. Athletic practices will continue as scheduled.
Students who have not received a Chromebook are asked to contact the school at chobson@gccschools.com.
Greater Clark is offering a combination of online and traditional instruction this school year, including two options for virtual learning. In the mySchool Online option, students will interact virtually with Greater Clark teachers during a regularly scheduled school day, and in the Virtual Academy, students will be enrolled for a year in an online school with flexible scheduling.
Laughner said about 70 percent of parents who responded to a survey about instruction options said they wanted their child to attend in-person classes. According to a statewide mandate by Gov. Eric Holcomb, students in grades 3 and up will be required to wear masks in school — the administration was previously planning to require masks for all staff and students in grades 6 through 12.
He said he feels that the district is prepared to begin the school year, noting that the district is providing electronic devices to all students to assist with online learning.
