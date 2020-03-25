JEFFERSONVILLE — For the safety of the community and staff and due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library (JTPL) is temporarily closed to both patrons and staff until further notice. This closure is for both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations and means the curbside service will be temporarily suspended.
The due date for all physical materials currently checked out has been extended to April 18. During this time, the outdoor book and media returns will be closed, so please keep all library materials until JTPL reopens.
Now is an excellent time to explore JTPL’s online services, which will still be available for use. Remember that your username is your library card number. If you have any library or account related questions, please refer to the website. The Live Chat and Ask-A-Librarian features will still be active and staff will continue to answer questions to the best of their ability.
Please follow the library on Facebook or check the website occasionally for updates on the situation as new information comes to light. For more information, please visit jefflibrary.org.
