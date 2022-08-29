The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Upcoming events from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10.
Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
At the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including storytimes, book clubs, free printing, and a Makerspace.
During September, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Library Card Sign-up activities, including a raffle drawing at the end of the month for anyone with a library card, one entry per library cardholder. You can sign up for the drawing at either Jeffersonville Township Public Library location. Among the possible prizes are free meals at Chicken Salad Chick, a year of free bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes, a can of red hots from Schimpff’s Confectionary, and gift cards to BoomBozz Pizza.
Additionally, the “Book for Every Child” program, sponsored by the JTPL Foundation and several community sponsors, gives each child (ages 0-17) a free age-appropriate book and coloring book. New library card members may post a photo of themselves with their new library card at the library on Facebook or Instagram and tag the library to be entered into a separate drawing for a $50 gift card donated by the Friends of the Library.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, go to https://jefflibrary.org/.
Clarksville Library hosting preschool painting party
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Preschool Painting Party on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This fun program will allow your tot to explore different ways to paint. Participants will do traditional brush painting, finger painting, bubble painting, and matchbox car painting. The kids will have a blast but will also be practicing important skills such as visual perception, spatial attention, fine motor skills, and hand-eye coordination. This program is for children ages 3-5. Registration is required, and a parent or caregiver must accompany the child.
Clarksville Library hosting Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This program will examine wild and notorious cases of True Crime in the Hoosier State. We will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their own thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences only.
Clarksville Library hosting Grandparents Day Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Grandparents’ Day Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Join us as we celebrate the grandparents in our lives with stories, songs, and a special keepsake craft. This program is for children 4 and younger.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join on Friday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location for an hour devoted to “Let the Earth Breathe: Gardening with Native Plants.”
Authors Stephen Allten Brown and his wife, Anne Marie Milligan, who reside in Kentucky, transformed their yard into a beautiful nature preserve for pollinators and wildlife. Their presentation, which discusses this transformation and encourages questions from the audience, will show how it ultimately became a 12-year journey for them.
Their 12-year journey turned into a book, “Let the Earth Breathe: Gardening with Native Plants,” published in October 2021. Copies will be available for purchase/signing at $30 (hardback) and $25 (softcover); they can accept cash or card payments. This beautiful book is full of pictures along with suggested plant lists. Brown and Milligan show the readers that anyone can do this transformation with their yard.
Crocheting classes at library are back
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may still need to fine-tune your skills occasionally. Join a group at the Jeffersonville Library on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. Classes for the rest of 2022 will take place on Oct. 22, Nov. 12 and 26, and Dec. 10.
Clarksville Library hosting Birds and You
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Birds and You on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Birds and You is a presentation by Kirsten Carlson from Ivy Tech Community College and Hanover College. This program will educate us on the adaptations of birds, their habitats, the relationship between bird food and bird/beak behavior, and how you can help provide a habitat for your birds.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
