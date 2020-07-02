The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Main Branch, 211 East Court Avenue and the Clarksville Branch, 1312 Eastern Blvd., continue to serve the community. July programs include:
• Curbside Delivery is now available anytime the libraries are open. Even as library services continue to reopen, Curbside Delivery remains a popular feature for patrons. Because of this, the library has decided to extend curbside hours to anytime the library is open. The procedures will remain the same. The Jeffersonville location has dedicated two parking spots close to the building as curbside pick-up locations. At the Clarksville Branch patrons may use the Eastern Boulevard circle drive just beyond the book drop.
• Marketspace classes resume mid-July
Starting Monday, July 13, patrons can make appointments for 1-on-1 training sessions with Makerspace staff to become certified to use the 3D Printer, Glowforge Laser Cutter & Engraver, and Vinyl Printer. The links to sign up for these sessions will be available on the Makerspace page at https://jefflibrary.org/makerspace on July 13.
• Accessing free genealogical resources from home, Thursday, July 16, 6 to 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will lead a Zoom program for patrons who would like to conduct research at home. Much has changed in our lives over the past year, but some of the changes in genealogy have meant better access to resources. In this session, you will learn how to mine online library resources and other free websites for family history records, all from the comfort and safety of home. Beginning researchers are welcome, but a phone, computer, or other device that can access the Internet is required. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons. Registration is required; registered participants will receive instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting.
• Virtual: Mother Goose on the Loose, Thursdays, July 7 and 21, 10:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 3 and younger
For babies and their caregivers, Miss Liz is going to lead everyone through an online storytime using our favorite rhymes, bounces, songs, and stories. Everyone must register for this event and provide a valid email address to receive the event link.
• Pretty Funny Balloons, Wednesday, July 8, 2 to 3 p.m., all ages
Pretty Funny Balloons will be showcasing balloon crafting and storytelling talents in a special library program! This event will be online through Zoom and registration with a valid email is required to participate.
- Virtual: Teens Paint and Punch, Saturday, June 11, 2 to 3 p.m. for grades 6-12
Teens are invited to join virtually for Paint & Punch. Provide your punch at home and the library will provide the direction and all the supplies to make a fun paint/tape project! This virtual program will be hosted using Zoom, so be sure to register and include your email address so we can connect. Please call 812-285-5640 if you have any questions. Supplies will be provided and must be picked up at the Clarksville Branch by 2 p.m. July 9.
• Silly Storytime Online, Monday, July 13, 4 to 5 p.m., for kindergarten through second grade
Mr. Mike will share a story and Miss Janet will share a craft in this virtual storytime. Registration is required for this event and we must have a valid email address to share the storytime Zoom link. So that we prepare the correct amount of craft supplies, please register each child individually. If you have any questions, please call 812-285-5636. Materials for the craft must be picked up no later than Friday, July 10 from the Jeffersonville location.
• Fruit and Boot, Tuesdays, July 14 and 21 and Wednesday, July 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m. for age 5 and older
Join this Virtual Fruit and Boot Camp hosted on Zoom by Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness and Kohl’s Cares for a fun-filled live class to teach school-age children and their families how to eat well and stay active. Practice making simple, healthy food and participate in an exercise activity that can be done at home. All physical fitness levels are welcome. Children must be age 5 or older, and one parent or guardian must be present and participate. Registered participants will receive recipe information by email. This is a free Zoom event and you will need an email address and internet access. Registration Required: call (502) 629-1234, option 4, or visit NortonChildrens.com/FruitAndBoot
• Robin Hood’s Merry Men: Learning to Play Tabletop RPGs, Thursdays, July 16, 3 to 4 p.m. for grades 3 through 6.
Are you interested in tabletop RPGs (Role Playing Games) or just beginning to learn about them? Do you like working with others to see what oddities and anecdotes are created? This role-playing game is going to be centered around the myth of Robin Hood and is designed for new players to explore some fundamental aspects of RPGs such as story building, teamwork, and completing the quest. Registration is required for this event and must include a valid email address to receive the Zoom link.
• Online Princess Party, Wednesday, July 22, 3 to 4 p.m. for ages 3 through 8.
Join us in your best princess dress for a special virtual princess celebration. We will have stories, a craft, and a game that we can share together. Registration is required for this event and must include a valid email address to receive a Zoom Link. Please register each child individually, so that the registration count reflects the accurate amount of supplies we need. The library will provide most materials for the event; these items must be picked up by Monday, July 20 at the Jeffersonville Location.
Virtual DF&D, Monday, July 27, 4 to 6 p.m. for grades 6-12
I’m building a one shot on Roll 20 and I want you to join me. In order to pull this off, we need to prep together: REGISTER for this event with a valid email address. Same household players will need to register independently to play independently. If you participated in a previous virtual D&D game, you still have to register for this event. FIND some sort of mic. It works with gamer headsets, blue tooth headphones, laptops. Roll 20 is not mobile friendly because many of the controls require a mouse and keyboard, so don’t expect your smartphone to work for this. PROVIDE a completed character sheet in an email sent to ezelivetz@jefflibrary.org by Wednesday, July 22. I need it to put your character in the game before we even begin playing. I recommend dndbeyond.com for easy (and free) character building tools. If you participated in a previous virtual D&D event and want to use the same character, just send an email stating that. If you want to use a new character, you must send the new character sheet. Possibly log into roll20.net (its free) and go through some of the tutorials. It is not necessary that you do this but it may make the game experience easier. Remember this format is new to us so the game play may be glitchy. Just be patient and remember we are here to play some D&D.
• Preschool Stoytime Online, Thursday, July 28, 1:15 to 3 p.m.. for ages 3 to 5
- Join Miss Lori for an online story and craft event. Registration is required and must include a valid email address. In order to have the right amount of supplies, please register each child individually. The library will supply most craft materials and these must be picked up by Saturday, July 25, 2020 from the Jeffersonville location.
- JRPL Anime Club Online, Thursday, July 30, 4 to 5:30 p.m. for grades 6 through 12
We can’t meet in person and share real time reactions to anime on the library’s Big TV right now, but we can video chat and talk about all the good manga/anime we’ve been consuming during our time at home. Let’s try a Zoom meeting. Registration for this event is required, and must include a valid email address in order to participate in Zoom.
Questions on any programs call the library at 812-285-5636.
