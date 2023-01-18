The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Racial Equity Collection Development Grant of $1,000 from Indiana Humanities to purchase books and films for the library collection.
The Jeffersonville library is one of only 77 libraries, schools, universities, and nonprofit organizations across Indiana to receive this grant.
This particular grant was first offered in response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd and ensuing protests and addressed the increased demand on libraries for materials on the subject of racial equity. This special grant and associated programs are made possible thanks to the generosity of the Lilly Endowment, Inc.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.