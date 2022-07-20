Jeffersonville Main Street, Inc. has been designated a 2022 nationally accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards in downtown revitalization. The nonprofit organization made the list of Main Street America’s accredited programs for its exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president & CEO of Main Street America.
“During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”
Jeffersonville Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Indiana Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
“We’re thrilled Jeffersonville Main Street has again earned Main Street America accreditation, and this designation is indicative of our dedication to continuing the revitalization of Downtown Jeffersonville,” said Jay Ellis, Executive Director of Jeffersonville Main Street, the city’s nonprofit downtown revitalization organization. “Through Main Street’s many partnerships we work to keep Downtown Jeffersonville a vibrant place to live and do business.”
“We invest in the preservation of buildings, help foster new business creations, and host special events such as the Jeffersonville Farmers Market, the Wine Walk, the Chocolate Stroll, Small Business Saturday, and the Concerts in the Park,” said Ellis. “All of these efforts rely upon community partnerships and dedicated volunteers. Having a healthy Main Street district is important to the entire community, and so we need everyone in the community to support Downtown Jeffersonville’s small businesses and activities.”
Last year, Main Street America programs across the country generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Updates about Downtown Jeffersonville can be found on Jeffersonville Main Street’s website at www.JeffMainStreet.org, on Facebook: @DowntownJeffersonville and on Instagram: @DowntownJeffersonville
