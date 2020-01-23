JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man with a history of sexual assault is facing eight new felonies for child molestation.
Anthony D. Redd, 29, is charged with eight level 1 felonies and one level 4 felony for four incidents of child molestation said to have occurred between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2019 involving a child under 12 years old.
Court records show the victim told family members about the allegations Jan. 1, and in a subsequent forensic interview said the acts had taken place on four different occasions at two different residences in Jeffersonville.
She said the events included penetration by Redd and that she had been "scared and uncomfortable" and told him it hurt. The child said after the first time, he had hugged, told her he was sorry and not to tell anyone and that it wouldn't happen again.
Redd was arrested Jan. 6 on unrelated charges and when questioned by police in this case, declined to talk without an attorney present.
He is currently being held in Clark County jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. Pretrial conferences are set for Feb. 16 and May 20, with a jury trial scheduled for June 23 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.
The state has also filed in this case information related to the defendant being a repeat sexual offender. Online court records show that in 2009, Redd pleaded guilty to a class A felony for rape with serious bodily injury and a class A felony for robbery. A petition was filed Sept. 8 to revoke probation in this case and a warrant issued Oct. 8. He has a violation of probation hearing Feb. 25.
Records show he has a pending case filed Jan. 3 for failure to register as a sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.