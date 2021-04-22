JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore accused Jeffersonville Councilman Bill Burns of having a conflict of interest regarding part of a recently approved sewer ordinance, but the District 2 representative responded by questioning the executive's qualifications to oversee the wastewater board.
The spat follows an ongoing dispute between the council, mayor and Jeffersonville Sewer Board over ways to foot the expansion of the River Ridge Commerce Center wastewater treatment facility. The council OK'd an amended version of rate and capacity fee increases Monday after months of discussion.
While the council and sewer board agreed on a 14.7% rate hike for wastewater customers outside of city limits, the primary disagreement hinged over proposed increases to capacity tap-in fees.
The sewer board, of which Moore serves as president, requested that tap-ins be raised outside of the city from $3,300 to $4,900 per economic dwelling unit. Inside the city, the request was to increase the fees from $3,300 to $5,600.
Some council members, including Burns, opposed the idea because they said it would lead to increased costs for developers who may, in turn, pass those expenses on to homeowners.
Following several meetings, the council voted 6-3 this week to leave the Jeffersonville tap-ins at $3,300, and to increase the outside fees by 15%, which would be about $3,795.
Burns proposed the amendment, and Moore said Thursday he should not have been involved in the matter due to his job as a real estate business owner and broker.
“It's a complete conflict of interest,” Moore said. “He needs to be abstaining from not just the vote, but the whole conversation.”
When asked by the News and Tribune if he believed he should have abstained from voting, Burns said his desire to see other funding options explored for expanding the River Ridge plant beyond increasing tap-in fees “has nothing to do” with his career in real estate.
“I'm trying to not raise rates on our taxpayers,” Burns said.
Moore referenced a conflict of interest on one occasion during a joint meeting of the sewer board and council, but Burns said there have been no direct discussions between him and Moore about the accusation.
He added that other council members expressed the same concerns about increasing EDU fees, and that Moore's allegation was in response to the council deciding to examine other paths.
Burns also questioned Moore's qualifications to oversee the sewer board.
“Show me his expertise as to why he's on the sewer board? We as the city council saved the citizens $7.5 million on the Big Dig project because they were not forward-thinking,” Burns said.
Burns continued to say that he values the sewer board's opinion, but they have a different view on garnering funding for the expansion versus the majority of the council.
Moore said “we've even sought the opinion of other lawyers” regarding Burns' vote.
“His vote legally should be to abstain and ultimately we believe a judge will tell him that,” Moore said.
Council President Matt Owen, who voted in favor of the amended plan, questioned why Moore's concern wasn't brought forward during the meetings in which the sewer issue was discussed.
“The mayor's attorney was present for all of those meetings and never raised that question and our council attorney was present for all of those meetings, and that question was never raised,” Owen said, as he added he believes attorneys would have had a fiduciary responsibility to bring the matter up had they felt Burns had a conflict of interest.
The dispute between the mayor and Burns aside, the overall funding issue is one that will have a major effect on River Ridge and Southern Indiana.
Moore said the plant was at about 76% capacity a few weeks ago, and that the city must have a plan in place to address expansion once the 90% threshold is breached. If not, it could mean a large industry looking to locate in River Ridge may have to wait.
But Burns and Owen emphasized that the plant will be expanded, it's just a matter of how to pay for it. Moore said Thursday without another plan, it could mean raising sewer rates on Jeffersonville customers. Owen and Burns said that won't happen.
“We're not going to raise sewer rates no matter how much the mayor thinks that's the only way to crack this nut,” Owen said.
Sewer board members, including Moore, maintained the plan they initially put forth would have helped raise the necessary funds for a $27 million plant expansion without raising rates on Jeffersonville customers. Instead, the future capacity would be paid for out of future development.
The capacity fee increases proposed by the sewer board would have generated an estimated $3.5 million toward the $27 million by 2025. The ordinance approved by the council cuts that amount to about $212,000.
Moore said the remainder of the expansion under the sewer board's plan would be footed through about $11 million in existing capacity fees and another $4.8 million in cumulative capital funding.
Based on what the council OK'd, Moore said there's about $3.3 million that will have to come from somewhere.
Owen and Burns alluded to creative funding options to makeup that difference, but said they weren't ready to discuss those proposals publicly.
Moore also took exception to those comments, as he said it was the council that wanted to hold a joint meeting with the sewer board, but yet some of its members don't want to discuss their ideas in a public forum.
There has been some talk during meetings about using federal relief funding to offset some of the plant expansion expenses. Moore said he would not oppose that idea, but added if that's the council's will, it should consider a larger expansion to take care of the needs for several years to come.
