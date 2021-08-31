JEFFERSONVILLE — A local developer has passed the first hurdle in his plans to redevelop an historic former church building and its property in Jeffersonville into condos and patio homes, but some residents of the surrounding neighborhood say they’re going to continue to speak out against the project.
Around 20 people attended the Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning meeting Tuesday, with most interested in one particular docket item — the proposed rezoning of the former Bethel A.M.E. Church building at 200 West Park Place from NS (Institutional) to MS (Multi-family, medium). The application was previously filed by Nick Jones of Nick Jones Custom Homes, LLC. Jones also entered a sales agreement with the church pastor on July 31, which was contingent upon the rezoning approval.
Jones said in his introduction that, if approved, he intends to move toward putting six patio homes in what is currently the church parking lot, and six condo units inside the building “or whatever we can do with it,” he said.
Though the plan commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the rezoning to the Jeffersonville City Council, which has final say on that step, it did so after nine residents spoke about the prospect — eight against the change and one in favor.
Most of the concerns were centered around parking, traffic and space issues, and the effects they say roughly 12 additional residences in a small space could have on their quiet neighborhood.
“We already have enough trouble with parking,” resident Heather Sauer said during public comment, adding that she was worried about the lack of initial information at this stage on what exactly things would look like there. “He needs to be really specific about what his plans are.”
Another resident, Dennis McAndrews, said he was worried about “too many homes coming into a small area,” and that he wanted to know that it was a place that would be well-maintained, not just built, sold and left. “I don’t want to see a place that’s not properly maintained.”
Another resident said she, like Sauer, had concerns about the nonspecific initial plans.
“An unknown number of condos is truly frightening,” the resident said, adding that since the patio homes will abut her property, “My privacy will no longer happen. If the proposed building goes through, I’m looking to move and then they can tear my house down, too.”
But Graham Park, who moved to the neighborhood about a year ago, said he wants to see other families have that option.
“I think to exclude multi-families from choosing this would be a mistake for the city,” he said, adding that Jones’ plan looks to be good for the former church building itself, as well. “Otherwise, who will take it up? It might fall into decay.”
Following public comment, Jones addressed some of the concerns. Although a formal development plan has yet to be designed and will have to go before several boards before it is fully approved, he envisions roughly 1,000-square-foot-condos inside the church with 1,000- to 1,200-square-foot patio homes. All units will be sold to owner-occupied and the patio homes will be governed by a homeowners’ association. He sees the size as being something more geared toward one or two people, not large families.
As far as the need for off-street parking from the development, “I’m not projecting any,” he said. A rudimentary, to-scale sketch given to the commission before the vote shows eight parking spots designated for the condos, and he said the patio homes will each have a driveway and garage.
He said after the meeting he was “very happy” with the board’s decision, and will now work to finalize the purchase and official design plans. With the former church building itself, he said he wants to keep as much of the historical facade as possible, and while he may replace some windows, wants to try to retain some of the stained glass. He said the patio homes will have mostly brick to match the church along with vinyl, although he doesn’t yet know if they will be one- or two-story dwellings.
He said he wasn’t surprised by the number of people concerned about the project because, “It’s a good street, Park Place. I plan on making it look nice.”
McAndrews, who was at the meeting with his wife, Charlene, and was one of the people to speak during public comment, said after the meeting they will continue to oppose the development and “will do whatever we can to fight the homes’ building.”
Sauer, who also spoke during public comment, isn’t stopping either. Others gave the same sentiment as they were leaving.
“We’re not for it,” she said. “As a group, we’re not done.”
