JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Jeffersonville that hospitalized one.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Walnut Street on a report of a person who had been shot, Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker said Thursday. They found a 38-year-old man with a single gunshot wound in his torso area. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects have been charged or arrested in the case, which remains under investigation. Parker said there is no evidence of ongoing violence related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police at 812-218-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.