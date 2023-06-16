JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department early Friday evening reported two separate investigations involving the deaths of two young girls, one 6 and one a toddler. The situations were unrelated.
Det. Lt. Samuel Moss in a news release said the first investigation occurred Friday morning about 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of Ramsey Way. JPD detectives immediately investigated, and it was determined a 6-year-old female had passed away sometime last night, the news release said.
Investigators are currently working with the coroner’s office, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled, Moss said.
The second investigation occurred at about 11 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 2012 Hospitality Way.
Officers and detectives quickly determined a female toddler was the victim of a hit-and-run accident and had sustained severe injuries.
First responders gave the toddler medical care and transported her to Norton Children’s Hospital with police escort where she was pronounced dead. Investigators have been working with the child’s family, and they have identified a vehicle of interest, the news release said.
More information is expected as both investigations continue, Moss said.
"The Jeffersonville Police Department would like to assure the community and its residents that there is no concern for public safety, and both investigations today were isolated," Moss said.
"Days like today are emotionally taxing for our community and for the first responders who are involved. It saddens us as an agency to report this information, particularly during the week leading into Father’s Day," he said. "Our agency grieves with the community and those families who were affected."
He asked that anyone with information regarding the cases, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
