JEFFERSONVILLE — Police are investigating after a report of shots fired Tuesday evening on Eighth Street in Jeffersonville; no injuries have been reported.
A news release said police were dispatched at 8:20 p.m. to the intersection of Mechanic and Eighths Streets on a report of gunshots. Following witness reports, responding officers stopped a car fleeing from the area, arrested the suspect inside and recovered a firearm.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the dispatch center at 812-283-6633.
