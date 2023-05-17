JEFFERSONVILLE — Three recent crimes, one involving a stolen vehicle and the other two involving shootings, were reported by the Jeffersonville Police Department in news releases issued Wednesday afternoon.
The three crimes were unrelated, police said.
Stolen car stopped, 3 arrested
On May 11, at approximately 2:17 a.m., a Jeffersonville police officer was alerted that a stolen vehicle was travelling within city limits, the news release said.
A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle fled to evade police.
Officers then maintained a controlled pursuit and a successful stop stick deployment was made in the 900 block of East 8th Street.
The effective stop stick deployment caused the fleeing vehicle to come to rest at the area of West 8th Street and Spring Street. Officers then engaged in a foot pursuit with four occupants who fled from the vehicle, and three of the four were apprehended.
Two of those arrested were juveniles, and one was an adult identified as Montrell Mason, 21.
Mason was charged with the following offenses:
• Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon - level 4 felony
• Motor vehicle theft (prior conviction) - level 5 felony
• Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle - level 5 felony
• Resisting law enforcement - a misdemeanor
• Operator never licensed - C misdemeanor
2 unrelated shooting incidents
Jeffersonville police officers and detectives responded to two separate shooting investigations on April 23.
Each shooting was an isolated incident and there was no relation between the two, police said.
The first shooting occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Amstrong Farms Apartments. Police responded after a firearm was discharged during a domestic disturbance and contact was made with the suspect, Tyler Warfield, 29, who resided at the residence.
As a result of the immediate response and investigation of Jeffersonville officers, Tyler Warfield, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
• Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon -level 4 felony
• Theft of firearm - level 5 felony
• Criminal recklessness - level 5 felony
• Intimidation with a firearm - level 5 felony
• Neglect of a dependent - level 6 felony
• Pointing a firearm - level 6 felony
The second shooting occurred at approximately 8:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 8th Street at Eastlawn Arms Apartments. Police responded after a report of shots fired, and an adult male victim arrived at Clark Memorial Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Jeffersonville police detectives immediately responded and investigated the shooting until the shooter was successfully identified and ultimately arrested.
On May 9, Aiden Ford-Shannon, 19, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
• Attempted murder
• Aggravated battery - level 3 felony
• Intimidation with a firearm - level 5 felony
• Criminal recklessness - level 6 felony
• Pointing a firearm - level 6 felony
“The results of both shooting investigations are testaments to the steadfast dedication and commitment this agency has to the community and its residents,” the news release said.
“It is evident that our goal is to protect our community and to seek swift justice for those who are victimized in our city.
"We would like to be clear there is no threat to public safety. These were not crimes of opportunity, and there were strong associations between the suspect and victim in each case. No further acts of violence are anticipated.”
Anyone with any information about the crimes is asked to contact The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at 812- 283-6633.
