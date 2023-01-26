JEFFERSONVILLE —Police were responding to a situation at Claysburg Towers in Jeffersonville that a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday included a police tactical team and negotiators.
Detective Major Isaac Parker of the Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed police were called to the complex at 1306 Wall Street around 12:50 p.m. on reports of a domestic situation and determined a battery had occurred.
A suspect is believed to have barricaded himself into an apartment, but it is not known whether the victim of the battery also is inside the apartment.
Parker said the suspect was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for an attempted murder charge.
The News and Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.
