The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will lead a Zoom program for patrons who would like to conduct research at home, 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.
Much has changed about our lives over the past year, but some of the changes in genealogy have meant better access to resources. In this session, participants will learn about how to mine online library resources and other free websites for family history records, all from the comfort and safety of home.
Beginning researchers are welcome, but a phone, computer, or another device that can access the Internet is required. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Registration is required; registered participants will receive instructions for accessing the Zoom meeting. For more information on programs, visit jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641. The main library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Indiana Connections Academy
More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020. Included in the graduation class:
Memphis: Katerina Ly.
New Albany: Courtney Higdon, Jordan Williams, Alvin Johnson, Ashley Campbell and Kelan Jones.
Jeffersonville: Nicholas Duncan, Sebastian Perry, Faith West, Taylor Foxworth, Emily Huff and Paige Haumbaugh.
The majority of graduates, 66%, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10%), join the military (2%) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (18%).
Parkwood Church of the Nazarene
Parkwood Church of the Nazarene, 950 Potters Lane, Clarksville, will welcome new pastor, Rev. Rev. Timothy Hullett, Sunday, July 12. The installation service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
