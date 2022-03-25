JEFFERSONVILLE — Maisie Peterson never made it to prom.
Her family never had the money for a dress or anything else that goes along with the big night.
That's why she jumped into action when she saw posts on Facebook a few weeks back asking if anyone knew where to get a prom dress on the cheap or even free.
"I decided to see who all I could get to donate their prom dresses," she said. "...within about three weeks it kind of blew up big."
She tells the story from the family room in her Jeffersonville home, joined by her son, CJ, and her mom, Donna Snelling. Snelling is folding and preparing the more than 200 dresses, making sure they're tagged with the right size and wrinkle-free.
By the looks of it now, the room is done up like a prom dress boutique.
This weekend it will be. Saturday and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. anyone who needs a prom dress can shop there.
Peterson's calling it "A Night to Shimmer." Last weekend after she strung up prom dresses between two trees in her front yard, she said more than 40 people came to their home at 2004 Hall Lane in Jeffersonville to get a dress.
Every single dress, from sequined ball gowns to traditional silk dresses, is free.
"One of the most expensive (dresses) I've seen, a girl spent $1,200 on. Everybody just doesn't have that kind of money right now," she said. "Food is going up, an insane amount...and I just figured this would be one way to help take stress off not only the kids in school, but their parents too."
Peterson is hoping to get shoes, jewelry and even used tuxedo items to add to the collection.
"That can be an expensive part of going to prom, too," she said. "And this way, they can worry about going out to eat if they want or doing pictures before."
The dresses packed neatly in the bins are size-inclusive too, from size zero up to size 26. That's important to Peterson because she said everyone should be able to go to prom.
"I've had one (recipient) get kind of emotional because I had a dress in her size and apparently that was hard to find," she said. "A lot of places that donate only have sizes up to 8, 9, or a 10. It was a size 20 and fit her really well. She loved it."
Snelling is proud of her daughter for taking care of people in Southern Indiana.
"It makes me feel really good. I wish there was something like this when she was going to prom and stuff," she said. "Because I couldn't afford to get her a prom dress or anything."
Anyone who needs a formal dress or who wants to donate can contact Peterson at 812-914-1890.
