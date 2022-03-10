JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville is accepting silent bids for boat dock slip use during Thunder Over Louisville.
A dock will be assigned to a successful bidder based on the amount of the bid, size of vessel, and date the bid is received in the Parks Department office. The City of Jeffersonville reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Bidders must agree to the Terms of use. A copy of the terms along with the bid packet is available online at www.cityofjeff.net<http://www.cityofjeff.net/> or from the City of Jeffersonville Parks and Recreation Department at the address below.
After notification of winning bid, payments will be due by April 15. The bid information sheet can found in the bid packet, which includes the following:
* Your name, address, telephone number and email address.
* The size of your vessel-both overall length and width.
* The name of your vessel and registration number (if applicable).
* Dock requested: #5-15 are available for bid. See bid packet for diagram.
* The dollar amount you bid for use of a dock slip during Thunder 2022, and
* The signed Terms of Use.
Please send this information to:
City of Jeffersonville Parks & Recreation Department
500 Quartermaster Court, Suite 205
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Fax (812) 285-6481
Email: ParksInfo@cityofjeff.net
*All bids must be received by Wednesday March 23, 2022
To submit a bid, both attached forms must be filled out and sent in.
You can find all of this information on this webpage: https://cityofjeff.net/2022/03/09/city-now-accepting-bids-for-thunder-over-louisville-dock-slips/
