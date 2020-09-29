JEFFERSONVILLE — Twenty-one Jeffersonville businesses will be getting a boost after the city announced the recipients of grants funded through the federal government and administered through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Businesses ranging from boutiques to an advertising agency were awarded a $10,000 grant, as $210,000 in funding was approved Tuesday by the Jeffersonville Revolving Loan Fund committee.
“They’re all local businesses, and they met all of the requirements,” said Delynn Rutherford, grants administrator for Jeffersonville.
Those requirements were specified when Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced in August that Jeffersonville would be one of 42 communities in the state to receive grant funds.
The money comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, which was approved by Congress in response to the pandemic.
As opposed to other federal funds and relief efforts that were catered more toward larger entities, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said this program is designed to aid smaller businesses.
“The City of Jeffersonville has been looking for a way to try to help the small businesses in our city, and with the state’s help here, and all of these businesses participating, and with [the staff’s] help in putting this together, a big thank you to all,” Moore said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Requirements for the grants included that a business must employ less than 100 people and that employees of those establishments earn low-to-moderate wages as based on income levels for Jeffersonville.
An application had to include information about lost revenue or impact due to COVID-19 as well as rental or mortgage expenses.
According to city officials, a committee reviewed applications before the list of recipients was presented for approval.
Businesses that will receive a $10,000 grant are: Orange Clover, That’s My Dog, So In Media, Lavender Hill, Tru Bliss, Jewels Pet Salon, Black Rose Elite, A20, Sweets by Morgan, Angie’s Cafe, Simpson Company, Slammers, Howard Steamboat Museum, Heuser Hardware, Value Inn, Days Inn, Cafe 223, Quality Inn, The Spring Salon, Jersey Mike’s Subs and H.M. Franks/O’Shea’s Pub.
