JEFFERSONVILLE — Standards for the planting and upkeep of trees in public rights-of-way were approved on initial readings by the Jeffersonville City Council on Monday.
Chad Reischl, director of planning and zoning for the city, said Jeffersonville had basically been without an official set of guidelines since a previous council moved to abolish the tree board in 2012. That move occurred because the board hadn’t convened since a 2004 ordinance was approved regulating tree maintenance and plantings. Reischl said he wasn’t aware if the council realized it was effectively throwing out the ordinance when it removed the tree board, which had been included in the measure as the governing body of the regulations.
“It’s really my hope that these rules and regulations help guide our planting decisions in the community and that it gives us a place to start when folks ask about planting a tree in the right-of-way or taking an existing one down,” Reischl said.
City Attorney Les Merkley said the question does come up often in terms of who is responsible for trees on public property.
“It also I think would help if we ever had an issue with liability down the road,” he said.
The ordinance doesn’t establish a tree board or define enforcement actions. Reischl said it’s a pretty standard measure, though he added it’s needed because people are often mistaken about the responsibilities particularly for upkeep.
Unless it can be proven that the city planted the tree or shrub, it’s the adjacent property owner’s responsibility to maintain what’s in the right-of-way.
The upkeep standards include pruning trees to maintain six feet of clearance over any sidewalk and 12 feet of clearance over any public street or alley.
The adjacent property owner is also responsible for removing any dead trees or branches from the right-of-way.
The language in the ordinance emphasizes that planting trees is to be encouraged, just not within the sight angles at intersections, close to fire hydrants or underground utility lines or near stop signs.
Jeffersonville departments, utility companies and city-hired contractors are the only entities allowed to plant trees in public parks.
The ordinance — which will require a third reading before going into effect — doesn’t affect private properties except in cases where a developer is required to plant trees or if a tree is planted too close to a sidewalk.
Council tables sewer ordinance
The council rejected the Jeffersonville Sewer Board’s plan last month to increase wastewater rates for some customers while raising tap-in fees on all developers.
The sewer board changed course and requested the tap-in fees but raised over two years. On Monday, Council President Matt Owen, one of six councilmen who voted down the measure on initial readings, motioned for the council to reconsider the ordinance. After that request was approved 8-1, the council approved tabling the matter until amendments can be added. Owen said the final vote will likely be taken later this month.
Councilman Scottie Maples cast the vote against reconsidering the ordinance.
The capacity fee for each economic development unit would still increase from $3,300 to $5,600, but the adjustments will occur over two years instead of an immediate full hike under the sewer board’s proposal.
Those fees will be charged to all developers who tap in to the city’s sewer system.
The rate increase, which equates to about 14.5%, will only be charged to customers outside of the city limits. If approved the adjustment would go into effect April 1.
Many of the council members who voted against the ordinance initially said they didn’t agree with raising tap-in fees by $2,300 per EDU at one time. An EDU is equal to one house tapping in to the sewer system.
