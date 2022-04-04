JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Public Art will host a community kick-off party to unveil and celebrate the 2022 public art programs with fun family events.
Activities will include music provided by the Jeff High Band, American Smokehouse Stadium vending food, and a Mini Horse Fashion Show created with Opening Gates Inc. and local artist Tammy Burke.
“The idea for this block party came out of a desire to get more community involvement with our great art programs here in Jeff,” Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie said. “We want to showcase local talent and the exciting upcoming programs this year. It has grown into some enjoyable collaborations, such as our collaboration with Opening Gates.”
Opening Gates, a local equine-assisted non-profit therapy program, will bring 4 mini horses to the Amplify the Arts party through the Opening Gates Spreading Joy program, a community outreach arm of their organization.
“Horses help humans one stride at a time through our Spreading Joy Community Outreach program,” said Shara Wiesenauer, the President of Opening Gates. “We love putting smiles on faces!”
Tammy Burke, a local fibers artist, is sewing custom costumes for the horses that represent different art initiatives that Jeffersonville Art will host throughout the 2022 public art programming year. Burke has worked with Opening Gates on previous events and was uniquely qualified to help create comfortable public art-themed costumes for the horses.
“In 2021 I visited to learn about volunteer opportunities for Opening Gates to give back and saw the horses for the first time,” Burke said. “They are an immediate mood lift. The costumes I design for the horses are visions of fun and play I want to see in the world. Keep in mind I always consider designs that the horse will find comfortable. They should not suffer for our entertainment. I so enjoy creating the costumes for the horses. I look forward to seeing the joy in people’s faces at the fashion show. I believe in Opening Gates’ mission in which their horses help people, kids especially, to feel more at ease, confident, build trust, and be sensitive to others. “
The Amplify the Arts party will take place from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 628 Michigan Ave. in Jeffersonville (on the street in good weather and inside the NoCo Arts Center in case of rain), with the Jeff High band playing from 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. and the Mini Horse fashion show following afterward.
Food and art-centric activities will be available throughout. Admission is free; photos will be offered with the horses for a donation to Opening Gates.
