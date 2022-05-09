JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville artist is inspiring young readers through a series of miniature, book-themed sculptures.
Donna Shaw of Mini Maples Studio is creating handmade dioramas to share with students in Greater Clark County Schools. Through the Literacy Project, the dioramas are paired with a collection of fiction and non-fiction titles and put on display in the elementary libraries on a rotating basis.
Two of her works have been rotating through Greater Clark this school year, and for the 2022-23 school year, the goal is to have 10 dioramas for all of the district’s elementary school libraries.
“This is a very real and practical way that we can encourage students to get excited about reading,” she said.
Shaw is now seeking sponsors to support the project, including the purchase of new books for the school libraries and the cost of the art display, and the dioramas will be on loan to Greater Clark at no expense to the district. A diorama sponsorship costs $400.
“It was just an experiment this year, and now we want to expand it so that even more kids will be impacted, more stories will be read and more excitement and imagination will hopefully be cultivated,” Shaw said.
This school year, the works displayed in Greater Clark elementary schools include a diorama inspired by the children’s book “Scaredy Squirrel” by Melanie Watt and books by author Kevin Henkes.
Shaw’s experience with miniature artwork began in 2015 as she sculpted doll accessories for her daughter’s American Girl dolls, and from 2017 to 2019, she was selling her work on Etsy.
In the fall of 2020, Shaw began sculpting again to cope with anxiety and her chronic illness. As she created tiny rabbits with polymer clay, this was the beginning of the “Respite Rabbits” project, which has continued to grow and will be on display at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library in the summer.
"I started sculpting the rabbits, and then the rabbits needed a place to live, so I sculpted a little house…and now I have that gigantic monstrosity in my garage,” Shaw said. "So for about a year and a half I’ve been building on it off and on.”
In this project, many tiny rabbits are scattered throughout “Hare Hollow,” which features details such as a vegetable garden, apple orchard, house and artist studio.
“I love hiding little details in all the things that I make — I think of it as being a visual storyteller,” Shaw said. “The more you look, the more details hopefully you’ll notice."
Shaw is friends with Kim Karnes, elementary library and technology coordinator at Greater Clark, and over a phone call in the fall, they came up with plans to take the dioramas to the local schools.
Eight of the 10 new dioramas will feature themes associated with non-fiction books. This is based on requests from librarians at the Greater Clark schools, who saw a need to encourage kids to read more non-fiction.
The dioramas for the next school year are already in progress at Shaw’s Jeffersonville home, where she usually completes work in her bedroom and her garage. She will listen to audiobooks for inspiration while working, she said.
The new dioramas include a piece featuring a coral reef, a piece featuring Harriet Tubman and a piece featuring backyard wildlife to be paired with the book “A Year in the Big Old Garden” by James D. Whitmer.
The coral in her “ocean life” diorama is constructed from repurposed packaging foam, and she added sand and tiny artificial plants. She also added an original rabbit sculpture named Paddle “who is really eager to jump into the ocean and do some swimming,” Shaw said.
The diorama based on “A Year in the Big Old Garden” features details such as a tiny bird feeder filled with spices from the spice rack in her kitchen.
The diorama featuring Harriet Tubman and her work in the Underground Railroad was a new experience for Shaw as her first realistic human sculpture.
“She’s just such an amazing woman and example of courage and intelligence and just selflessness, so I wanted to sculpt her,” she said.
The books will appeal to a variety of age levels, and other themes in the Literacy Project include the Oregon Trail, ancient Egypt and the arctic tundra.
It is expensive and time-consuming to create the tiny dioramas, according to Shaw. So far, the Literacy Project’s sponsors include the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission and the Greater Clark Educational Foundation, and she will definitely need more, she said.
"I sculpt most of the figurines myself, so it takes some time,” Shaw said. "That’s why it’s helpful to have sponsors to help purchase books, but also cover the cost of display cases and help recoup some of the costs as an artist. I put in 20-plus hours into each of the dioramas on average.”
Karnes said the dioramas “really do generate excitement.” At Franklin Square Elementary, two students stood next to the “Scaredy Squirrel” diorama to read the book aloud to their class, and librarians have been finding creative ways to tell stories with the artwork.
"Kim works so hard, as do all the teachers and staff in the Greater Clark schools, to encourage reading and literacy and excitement and imagination and creativity — all these things that we as humans need to thrive,” Shaw said. "This is a small piece that I can do to encourage and support what they’re doing in the classroom and in the schools every day.”
As Karnes looks at Shaw’s artwork, she is “amazed,” she said.
“You just want to keep looking in and peeking and seeing something else and seeing something else,” she said. “It really does make you want to explore that topic more. When I’m looking at that big backyard one — it puts me in the mood to go read some nature books. I’m really looking forward to using that with the kids to get them excited too.”
