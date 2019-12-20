JEFFERSONVILLE — A recent federal grant means Jeffersonville will now be better equipped to help provide permanent housing for veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless.
Last week, the Jeffersonville Housing Authority was awarded $55,826 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (HUD-VASH) to provide housing assistance for 10 veterans living in Jeffersonville in 2020.
The funding is part of $29.3 million awarded to 216 local housing authorities nationwide, according to a news release. Others in Indiana include Gary, awarded $108,333 for 16 units, Indianapolis, awarded $86,640 for 15 units and Lafayette, awarded $326,628 for five units.
Darnell Jackson, executive director of the Jeffersonville Housing Authority, said the city organization is very excited to be able to join the other communities which have been added each year to the program since its inception in 2008. He said being added to this list, and being able to provide more help to homeless veterans was a "badge of honor."
"We're now able to service more people and specifically veterans which would not have gotten assistance before," he said. "It's a part of our population which I think we all would say has [made] a great sacrifice for our freedoms and our rights."
The way it will work is that veterans without permanent housing will be referred to the housing authority, generally by the Veterans Administration (VA) office in Louisville which also serves Southern Indiana. The housing authority will then locate landlords that would be a good fit and pair them up.
Prior to their referral, veterans will be interviewed to asses the need and identify which additional services may help them — the HUD -VASH program not only helps with rental assistance but also provides case management from the VA.
Decisions are based on several factors, "most importantly the duration of homelessness and the need for longer term, more intensive support in obtaining and maintaining permanent housing," according to the news release.
The program is expected to be budgeted each year, based on its need. Prior to Jeffersonville receiving the funding it has administered vouchers from the Louisville Housing Authority, through a memorandum of understanding with its neighbor across the river.
According to point-in-time counts for the Indiana Community Housing & Community Development Authority Region 13, which comprises eight Southern Indiana counties including Clark and Floyd, there were 186 people counted without housing in 2018, down from 207 the previous year. The count, done each year on Jan. 23, is done by volunteers who survey people they locate living on the street or in the homeless shelter. The News and Tribune previously reported that advocates say the count is just a snapshot; the true need could be five to 10 times more than that.
Jim Moon, pastor at Park Memorial United Methodist Church and executive director at Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville, said the funding will make a big impact in getting veterans off the streets or out of the shelter and into permanent housing. Right now, the shelter has four veterans living there, he said. Working with the VA, shelter staff have been able to find homes for four others in the past few months.
"This will significantly make a difference in getting them off the street," he said. Overall, there has been a 50 percent decline in homelessness among veterans since the program began 11 years ago, according to the release.
Paul Stensrud, who oversees the daily operations at Catalyst Rescue Mission, said when the staff meets a veteran either at the shelter, or when he meets one through homeless outreach mission Exit 0, they immediately start working with the VA to get them set up with services as quickly as possible. This funding will add another layer of support to that.
"I think it's great," he said. "That's one of our challenges — there's no housing for people and especially for our veterans. These guys...they're overseas and they're fighting for our country and then they come back and can't get the proper services and then we have nowhere to put them.
"So I think this will be fabulous for those who are wanting to move forward."
