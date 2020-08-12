JEFFERSONVILLE — If ultimately approved by the legislative body, the City of Jeffersonville’s 2021 budget of $54.6 million as proposed by Mayor Mike Moore will essentially freeze spending.
Moore released a statement this week in which he said the budget would be balanced based on project revenues of $54.9 million with the use of some cash reserves.
Though not ideal, Moore said, the proposed budget avoids widespread cuts to city services, layoffs and tax increases.
“We’re facing some challenging economic times with COVID-19, and the city is feeling the impact on its revenue,” Moore said. “Fortunately, the city is in strong financial shape that’s helping us weather the storm.”
Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said the body has set a Sept. 30 date to have its 2021 budget finalized, though it has until Nov. 1 to submit the financial plan to the state.
He said the council, which is in charge of approving spending, is largely in agreement with Moore’s proposal.
“I think the important thing is that we’re in a good position where we don’t force any type of budget shortfall having an immediate impact on the level of city services and we’re not going to be laying off city employees and those were two goals going into this city budget that we wanted to accomplish,” Owen said Wednesday.
However, he emphasized that the pandemic is likely to have a “lasting impact” that won’t be fully realized for a few years. Considering that city operations are funded on taxes that are collected from the previous year, Owen said Jeffersonville and other governing units could feel the effects of the economic woes caused by the pandemic for four or five years.
“We have one chance to get this right, and we’re going to have to navigate through a lot of rough waters over the next couple of years,” he said.
Looking at areas where the city can be more efficient in its services and spending will be the next step for the council, Owen continued.
There would be no pay increases for city employees next year under Moore’s proposed budget. He said he’s hopeful the revenue situation will improve once the pandemic ends.
In his statement, he credited City Controller Heather Metcalf and the city council for their work on the budget and overseeing spending.
“Over the past several years, we’ve worked hard as a team to be practical and wise with our spending,” Moore said. “The fiscal restraint is paying off for us now when we need it the most.”
According to Moore, Jeffersonville is projected to end 2021 with $7.4 million in cash.
