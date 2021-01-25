JEFFERSONVILLE — In a decision that could cost Jeffersonville about $1 million, the state has ordered a continuation of the city’s 2020 budget due to an issue over required advertising.
The city will remain on last year’s taxing schedule because Jeffersonville advertised it would approve the 2021 budget on Oct. 5, 2020, but it was actually revised and adopted on final reading on Oct. 19, 2020.
The city disagreed with the decision by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance but was informed there’s not a state statute that would allow for the issue to be corrected due to public advertising requirements.
The News and Tribune contacted multiple city officials including Mayor Mike Moore about the issue last week, and the newspaper received a response from City Controller Heather Metcalf on Monday. She said the city’s 2021 budget wasn't approved based on a technicality.
“City officials are taking guidance from the state by working diligently with the Indiana General Assembly to resolve this issue,” said Metcalf in the statement. “We’re hopeful these efforts will prove successful to avoid any negative implication on the city’s operating budget.”
But what role the legislature may play in the situation was unclear Monday.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said she’s unaware of any legislation regarding the city’s budget or allowing the DLGF to address the advertising error.
The deadline for filing a bill for this session has passed, and Fleming said she doesn’t believe legislators have “an appetite” to address the issue at this time.
“It’s really disappointing that they didn’t follow the required process,” Fleming said. “I don’t think it was malicious or intentional, but it’s unfortunate because they have these rules in place for a reason, and it protects the taxpayers.”
A message left Monday for State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, hadn’t been returned as of publication time.
The 2021 certified budget order issued by the DLGF shows Jeffersonville’s total matching its 2020 sum of $44,875,675. That includes a general fund budget of about $34.2 million plus amounts for other funds such as pensions, sanitation and parks.
Though Moore requested and the Jeffersonville City Council approved essentially freezing spending for this year, the city would receive about $1 million less in 2021 than anticipated if the taxing amounts remain at 2020 levels.
The total Jeffersonville budget entailing all expenses was projected by Moore in August to be about $54.6 million.
City Attorney Les Merkley said the decision “will create a financial hardship for the City of Jeffersonville in an amount of at least $1 million” in a Dec. 21, 2020 letter he wrote to DLGF Commissioner Wesley Bennett.
The News and Tribune obtained a copy of Merkley’s letter and a response written by Bennett on Dec. 28, 2020.
Merkley argued in his letter that Jeffersonville had substantially complied with state budget regulations. He said the council did approve the budget on second reading during the Oct. 5, 2020 meeting and went on to adopt it before the November statutory deadline.
“Such a strict interpretation abrogates the Common Council’s statutory authority to adopt a budget as long as it is done no later than November 1,” Merkley wrote in the letter.
He added that it would be difficult for a council to guarantee final passage on a specific date for various reasons.
“What if the Common Council did not have a quorum on the date set forth in the Notice? Instead, one should construe the ‘Adoption Meeting Date’ on the Notice meaning the Common Council may not adopt the budget prior to the date,” Merkley stated in the letter.
In summary, Merkley said the strict application of the advertising requirements “will create a significant financial hardship.”
“The city, like many other municipalities, was already enduring the impact of less revenue due to the pandemic,” he said.
In response, Bennett acknowledged the continuation of the 2020 budget and levy could create a financial hardship, but added there’s no remedy outlined in state statute.
“The City may seek a legislative adjustment to its 2022 maximum levy to account for the tax revenue loss as a result of the continuation,” Bennett wrote in the response letter.
In a response to a request for comment, a DLGF spokesperson confirmed that Jeffersonville’s 2021 budget was “not properly advertised and adopted” and that statute directs a taxing unit to revert to the previous year’s approved budget under such circumstances.
Messages left for City Council President Matt Owen hadn’t been returned as of publication time. Councilman Scott Hawkins said he’d recently learned of the issue and would reserve his comments until he finds out more information. Councilman Scottie Maples also said he recently found out about the budget issue and didn’t want to comment out of concern it could jeopardize a potential remedy to the problem.
Fleming said the issue “needs to come out of the dark” and be addressed by all stakeholders.
“I just don’t want our citizens to suffer because of this error,” she said.
