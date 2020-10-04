JEFFERSONVILLE (WAVE) — One local business owner shared his success of opening with a community event Saturday, celebrating other local businesses in the Kentuckiana area.
OG’z Family Store recently opened as a new, independent Black-owned business on Spring Street in Jeffersonville. The owner of the business, Travis Oglesby Sr., decided to share his excitement by hosting a community event showing support for locally owned businesses.
Business owners were invited to set up tents and showcase their products to guests, WAVE 3 News reported. Vendors set up booths to sell food and merchandise, and several raffles and games were also set up for the community to have fun and meet and greet some of the local business owners.
Oglesby said it’s important for residents to shop locally.
“It’s real important where we can spend amongst our own," Oglesby said. "And help the mom and pops that are out here and not the Fortune 500s.”
The event also had an opportunity for guests to meet with city council leaders and to register to vote.
Oglesby said he hopes the event can happen on a regular basis and can continue to bring the community together.
