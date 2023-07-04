JEFFERSONVILLE - Stars, stripes and sun sums up Tuesday's Independence Day parade in downtown Jeffersonville.
People eagerly awaited the floats, candy and patriotic music as they lined up along Spring Street for the annual event.
The parade started at 10 a.m. and lasted nearly an hour, but people made sure their got there early to grab a good spot for the festivities.
Finley Jackson Curry was dressed up for the holiday while she waited with her mom, Amanda Jackson Curry, and family member, Ashely Jackson Curry, for the parade to start.
"We came to see all the fun and get some candy," Amanda said.
The group also was there to support someone special who was walking in the parade.
"We're here for the floats, and candy, and to see my sister on the Jeffersonville summer camp float," Ashley said.
The Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade is an annual event that takes place downtown in the 100 to 500 blocks of Spring Street.
After the parade wraps up there's a special celebration is then held afterward at Warder Park.
This year's event also honored long-time parade chairman Jim Ford. Ford died in January. He was 84.
Groups including the Boy Scouts of America Troop 1, the Louisville League of Mascots, Shriners International and ReMax realtors all marched down Spring Street.
The Louisville Fire Pipes and drums, along with local marching bands, provided patriotic music for the crowd.
People got to see classic cars, representatives from local churches and other participants in the parade.
Families from across Southern Indiana came to Jeffersonville to celebrate the Fourth of July.
For some families, like the Just family of New Albany, coming to the parade is becoming an yearly thing they do to celebrate the holiday.
Kohen Just, a big fan of trucks, was excited to get some candy along the parade route.
"He love trucks and fire trucks and any trucks he thought it’d be a good opportunity to check it out," said his mother, Katie Just.
This was the second time Kohen had attended the parade.
"We stumbled upon it by accident a couple years ago and figured it’d be perfect for today," said Kohen's father, Kyle Just.
Jeffersonville isn't the only Southern Indiana city that got in on Fourth of July festivities.
The City of New Albany held its Shoreline Independence Day Celebration on Monday night, which included live music and fireworks.
Sellersburg also has its own July 4th celebration.
