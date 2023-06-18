JEFFERSONVILLE — On Friday and Saturday, the NoCo Arts District was bustling with activity. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during both days, members of the local communities came out to mingle and celebrate the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend.
There were several vendors and food trucks, as well as a bouncy house for children and a tent exhibit for local artists. Festival-goers were free to explore all around the park. Recorded music by popular African American musicians was played from the stage. There were also DJs and live musical and spoken word acts on stage. It was a great opportunity for members of the community to come together and connect.
Jose Rodriguez of Versatile Print Design had the following to say about his business and being part of the celebration, “We like doing art and we want to get people involved in digital art. We want to be here for our community and other small businesses.”
Local author and speaker, Gin Noon Spaulding, was proud to be a part of the Juneteenth Celebration. She said, “To me, Juneteenth is a time to reflect on what we and our people have been through. With God, we can have faith things will be better. A dream deferred is never denied.”
Spaulding continued, “My books are about my daughter, Maleah, who had sensory issues when she was little. They are the books I would have liked to have had as a child. For those who do not have an understanding of sensory issues, it might be hard to understand. I wrote my book series so I can help explain it to people.”
Vincent Thomas, an employee of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, had a lot to say about the event. “I do work very closely with the organizer, Miguel (Hampton), and I am the representative for the library. It’s really wonderful to see a program of this magnitude take place. It’s great to make the African American community feel like they are included and valued. I am also performing original music on stage with my band. Earlier today, the library held a story time. From the stage, African American authors read to children.”
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library was also one of the sponsors of the event and had their own booth.
One of the vendors, Sherri Dickerson, was pleased to be a part of the festival. “My business is SolaceConnect. I was a teacher for twenty-five years. I created my own business to help me get money during the pandemic. I make therapy bracelets and blessing quilts. I also make fish cobbler. My dream is for me to get my fish cobbler in restaurants and my handmade wares in boutiques. It’s a blessing being here at the festival.”
One of the organizers of the event, Missy Smith, had the following to say about this year’s Juneteenth celebration, “This is our first largescale event. We are really thankful to be a part of it. We’re really excited for the community to come out and celebrate Juneteenth. We hope to expand the festival even more next year.”
The main organizer of the Juneteenth Celebration, Miguel Hampton, was very excited about this year’s event.
“It’s technically our second Juneteenth celebration. We had one in 2020 at the Big Four Bridge. This year, a lot of artists came together and are here showcasing their skills. For Juneteenth, we celebrate the freedom of African Americans.” Hampton also runs his own business, Photography by Miguel H. Some of his work was also featured in the white tent which served as a gallery for local African American artists.
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, and this weekend was a great opportunity for members of the community to get together and celebrate African American history and heritage.
