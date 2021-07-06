JEFFERSONVILLE — After a year of planning and gathering input, the Jeffersonville City Council has adopted a unified development ordinance aimed at updating and streamlining development standards and policies as the city continues to grow.
The new measure incorporates into one document the zoning ordinance, last updated in 2001, and the subdivision control ordinance, last updated in 1996. Built in are also ordinances regulating mobile vendors, certificates of zoning compliance and landscape fees in lieu. The council unanimously approved the ordinance at its regular meeting Monday after a favorable recommendation by the plan commission.
"It really cleans up a lot of the separate ordinances that the city had passed over the years to put all of those things in one place," Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said after the meeting. "And it really kind of updates what the expectations are and what is and isn't allowed so we see fewer people coming through asking for appeals for normal things that are granted with no problem at the [board of zoning appeals.]"
The new ordinance, which takes effect after the public has been officially notified, comes from a need to rethink development standards related to growth and infill. The city annexed 5,500 acres in 2008 and there are a number of new or redevelopment projects ongoing in existing neighborhoods.
"Development patterns have changed due to technology, demographics and lifestyle changes," according to an online guidebook to the unified development ordinance. "For most residents, (especially those living in the middle of an established subdivision,) the new changes will have very little, if any, impact."
"For those with homes abutting commercial development or vacant land the changes could bring some changes in future development patterns, but overall, the planning department has strived to keep the provisions that protect home owners from future development as best we can."
The plan includes more flexibility for commercial and industrial properties and for new residential neighborhoods, which city officials and planners hope will help lessen the load of variances and appeals heard by the plan commission and board of zoning appeals.
For instance in urban commercial areas, there will be no parking space minimum for businesses 10,000 square feet or less, and those 10,000 and above will be reduced, allowing developers to determine how much parking they need or is feasible for certain types of businesses in an already-established downtown. For suburban commercial, there will be a recommended minimum parking standard.
The plan eliminates maximum density capacity on multifamily units, focusing instead on project scale.
"By putting maximum caps on density, we make it easier for large sprawling apartment projects to occur, and harder for compact, neighborhood-scale projects to occur," according to the guidebook. "It also means wasting space."
For new neighborhoods, there will now be added flexibility related to lot size, with incentives for developers creating park space.
There are no significant changes expected with regard to agriculture zoning.
"The primary goals of our project were to combine and update the codes without really making a radical shift in the current document in terms of look and function," Jeffersonville Planning Director Chad Reischl told the council before its vote.
"We feel that this document now better reflects current market trends and industry best practices. It creates flexibility for redevelopment and new subdivisions while preserving the character of existing neighborhoods."
City planning staff and council members started on the project last summer, holding multiple online meetings to gather input from residents and other stakeholders. As part of the process, they studied unified development ordinances from Greenwood, Richmond, Noble County and the ongoing plans for a unified development ordinance in Clark County. They also looked at zoning codes from Clarksville, New Albany, Fishers and Fort Wayne.
