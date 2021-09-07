JEFFERSONVILLE — The rezoning of a historic former church in Jeffersonville will allow a developer to redevelop the property into condominiums and patio homes.
The Jeffersonville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the rezoning of the former Bethel A.M.E. Church property from institutional to multi-family. The former church is at 200 W. Park Place.
Nick Jones of Nick Jones Custom Homes, LLC wants to develop the part of the property now a parking lot into six patio homes and add six or seven condo units within the church building.
Jones entered a sales agreement with the pastor of Bethel A.M.E. on July 31, and the Jeffersonville plan commission voted unanimously Aug. 31 to recommend the rezoning of the property to the council.
The homes will be owner-occupied, and they will be available for purchase, not rental. Jones projects the condos will be 900 to 1,100 square foot, and the patio homes could be 1,000 to 1,200 square foot.
Jones expects it will be another couple of months to start on the building project. Getting the zoning change approved was the main hurdle to get through, he said.
“I’m ready to get started on it,” Jones said.
The patio homes will each have a driveway and garage, and eight parking spots are projected for the condo units. Jones said he is planning to purchase a property next door to the former church that will provide additional parking space.
Jones said the next steps include finishing the preliminary designs for the project and figure out what will work with the square footage.
A number of neighbors have voiced concerns about the development of the homes in the small area, and a couple spoke during Tuesday’s meeting.
Chuck Whittaker said he is worried about the effects of the development on parking and traffic in the area. He said he lives catty-corner to the former church property.
“Our concern in the neighborhood is that it is too big of a development in such a small area,” he said. “The parking is really bad in that area anyway.”
He said “we’re not against the zoning change and we’re not against any development,” but “we don’t want to take the park out of Park Place.”
Dennis McAndrews, who lives close to the church property on Park Place, also mentioned parking issues and expressed concerns about people parking on the street in front of residents’ homes.
“It’s not that we are against rezoning,” he said. “Everybody wants to see that church be developed into something, but I have a big concern about the number of units that are going in here. There’s a big influx of people that’s going to come in with 13 units.”
Matt Owen, president of the city council, said “everybody just wants to make sure that whatever the change the neighborhood sees is done right and is done with a lot of care and respect for everyone that’s there.”
The former church is a 100-year-old building. Bethel A.M.E recently moved from the historic building to the former Maple Elementary School.
Jones wants to keep the historical elements of the former church, including the facade and parts of the church’s stained glass, and he plans to “make it all match the neighborhood,” he said.
“We’ll make it nice and functional,” Jones said. “We’re not doing it just to cram people in there. We’re trying to make it workable for everybody.”
